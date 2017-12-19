Register
19:16 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov, on screen, addresses the Security Council, from Jerusalem, at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Iran, Turkey Slam US Veto on Jerusalem Resolution

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (80)
    230

    Washington’s move to block a UN Security Council resolution aimed at legally voiding any unilateral decisions on the status of Jerusalem has been condemned by Iran and Turkey.

    The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Gholamali Khoshroo, slammed the veto on Monday, saying, "The US wishes to remove solving Palestine's problems from the UN's agenda by twisting reality and misleading public opinion."

    He added that it was yet another example of Washington’s hostility towards Muslims and the free world, according to PressTV.

    In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the veto violates the rights of Palestinians and contradicts the interests of regional peace and stability.

    "With its unwise and provocative move of officially recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital, the US showed its lack of adherence to international resolutions," Qassemi said.

    At the same time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to take the resolution to the UN General Assembly, saying that "a two-thirds support in the General Assembly would actually mean the rejection of the decision made by the Security Council."

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry has also condemned the move, saying in a statement the US has lost its "impartiality" and the veto left the UN Security Council "in a state of failure."

    The statement added that the fact that the 14 other Security Council members approved the resolution is "the most concrete indication of the illegitimacy" of Washington’s decision on the status of Jerusalem.

    On Monday, the US vetoed a resolution on Jerusalem, which was supported by the 14 other UNSC members, including Washington’s allies the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Japan.

    READ MORE: Palestine Officially Requests to Hold UNGA Session on Jerusalem Status

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Amir Cohen, Pool
    Netanyahu Grateful for US Veto on Jerusalem Resolution, Sets Twitter Ablaze
    The Egyptian-drafted resolution said that any "decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded."

    The resolution was submitted to the Security Council last week, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.

    The move has led to the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police. On December 12, Palestine’s Hamas movement announced the beginning of a third "intifada" against Israel.

    Trump’s decision has also drawn international criticism, including over its expected negative consequences for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (80)

    Related:

    Erdogan: 'Day is Close' When Turkey Will Open Embassy in East Jerusalem
    Can UNSC Reject Trump's Decision on Jerusalem With New Resolution?
    Turkish Prime Minister Reiterates Support for Palestine Amid Jerusalem Crisis
    Tags:
    resolution, UN Security Council, Iran, Israel, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok