Russian Energy Security Doctrine May Be Amended Over New Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The academic board under the Russian Security Council proposed amending the Russian energy security doctrine over new challenges and threats in the sphere, the Russian Security Council said in a statement Tuesday.

"The analysis of the state and prospects for the development of Russia's energy industry, as well as the situation on the world energy markets, shows that the state has recently faced new challenges and threats in the sphere. In this regard, it was proposed to draft an amended energy security doctrine," the statement said.

The participants of the board discussed threats and risks posed to the energy security, as well as goals and principles of the policy in the field of the energy security.

"Significant changes in the functioning of the energy sector have taken place since the doctrine on the energy security was adopted by the Russian president in 2012," the statement reads.

New US sanctions against Russia signed by President Donald Trump on August 2 have not yet come into force but will have to meet the deadline that expires on January 29, 2018.

The new sanctions, specifically targeting Nord Stream-2 project, have been harshly criticized by several EU states, with the German foreign minister calling the restrictions illegal and aiming to take Russia’s place on the European energy market.