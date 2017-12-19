Register
    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York

    Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US Envoy's 'Irresponsible' Missile Claim

    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    World
    8222

    Iran has responded to US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's statements concerning the evidence, the Trump administration allegedly has, proving that the Islamic republic had violated UN resolutions by exporting weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

    "Iran's strong protest at (Nikki) Haley's baseless and provocative claim was conveyed to the Swiss ambassador," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said as quoted by Tasnim news agency.   

    Iran, via the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, expressed protest over US statements, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has explained on Tuesday.

    "In protest against irresponsible statements by the US ambassador to the United Nations, the Swiss ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where Iran's official protest was expressed to him regarding the ungrounded accusations by Nikki Haley," the ministry said.

    The Swiss embassy in Iran also represents the US, as Washington has no mission in the country since 1980, after Iranian students took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

    Evidence, Presented by the US

    The US envoy to UN has accused Iran of supplying Houthi rebels in Yemen with missiles, thus violating UN resolutions. Haley has presented what she said was evidence of the claim, including remnants of an allegedly Iranian-made short-range ballistic missile, fired from Yemen at King Khaled International Airport outside Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh in early November, as well as a drone and an anti-tank weapon recovered in Yemen by the Saudis.

    READ MORE: Haley's Missile Stunt ‘Incredible Distraction' From US, Saudi Horrors in Yemen

    Despite the fact that the American envoy failed to specify precisely when the weapons were transported to the Houthis, she has expressed confidence that Tehran was standing behind these arms supplies, adding that they were "Iranian made, Iranian sent and Iranian given".

    Iran has reacted to the statements, rejecting the "provocative and destructive" accusations made by the United States, comparing them to reports of US intelligence on weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

    The UN resolution, ensuring Iran's nuclear deal's correspondence with global powers, bans the country from supplying, selling or transferring arms abroad, unless agreed by the UN Security Council, with a separate UN resolution, prohibiting the supply of weapons to Houthis in Yemen.

    The military conflict in Yemen further escalated in late November, when clashes between the former allies, Houthis and Saleh's units, broke out in Sanaa. The intensified fights resulted in the killing of Saleh by the Yemeni rebels on December 4, shortly after he had reiterated the termination of the alliance

    The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015 upon President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's request,

