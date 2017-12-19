Register
19:24 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    The Masonic Square and Compasses.

    'Freemasonry is Child of the Era of Enlightenment' - German Branch Vice Chairman

    © Flickr/ Bill Bradford
    World
    Get short URL
    16617

    Mysterious worldwide organization the Freemasons celebrates its major 300-year anniversary this year. As the anniversary year closes, Sputnik spoke with Peter Doderer, the vice chairman of the German branch of the organization.

    Freemasonry was established on June 24, 1717, when a group of masons created the Grand Lodge of London. The masons did not belong to any guild and could work freely across Europe; their main occupation was the building of cathedrals. It was during this initial period that their trademark symbol, the square and compass, was developed.

    Today, the movement is believed to include some 2.6 to 5 million members all around the world, 15,000 of whom are believed to live in Germany, among them Doderer, vice chairman of the German branch of Freemasonry responsible for public relations.

    Sputnik asked him how the famously secretive organization approaches PR.

    "This is our problem," Doderer said. "The Masons were not created for publicity."

    "Freemasonry is a child of the Era of Enlightenment. At that time, it was reasonable practice not to spread your views about certain things around and concentrate them in a narrow inner circle instead. Spreading of such revolutionary ideas as freedom, equality and ending serfdom was not welcomed by either the Church or the rulers," he explained.

    "I don't call it ‘keeping secrets,' but rather ‘non-leaking restraint,'" he said.

    Initially, the members of the nobility and the Third Estate (the citizens) increased the Freemansons' ranks, Doderer says. They were followed by artists, notably Mozart and Goethe.

    "Allegiance to this circle was a sign of exclusivity," Doderer notes. "The people who were in this circle probably felt pretty good in this darkness [of secrecy]," he says.

    Der goldene Aluhut 2017
    © Sputnik/
    Would You Believe It? Germany's Biggest Conspiracy Theorists Celebrated at Berlin Bash
    The poet Gotthold Ephraim Lessing described Masons' meetings as "thinking aloud together with a friend." Thoughts are known to be free — but to be free inside, one should keep quiet outside, he explains.

    This is why there is a rule even today, Doderer explains, that a Freemason can only disclose his own membership, not membership of others.

    There are three other things that remain secret today: the sign, the word and the handshake that identify Masons to one another.

    "We are talking about a special sign, a password and a special handshake grip known only to the members of the society that serve as an identification mark. Even today the masons would not be pleased if these things were to become known to the public," he told Sputnik.

    Doderer himself became a Mason through coincidence: He discovered the Anna Amalia lodge, of which Goethe was a member, during research.

    "I read Goethe's correspondence with the other members and thought: ‘It's so awesome! To belong to a society whose members want to change despite being adults,'" he recalled.

    One cannot become a Mason overnight, though. It took three years of guest membership before Doderer asked to be taken into the society.

    "The attendees votes with black and white balls. If there's too many black balls, acceptance is postponed for one year. The candidate will have another try the next year."

    Doderer has been a Freemason for 20 years now.

    "If there's one thing being a Freemason taught me it is that you can't learn how to be a Mason. It's in your genes."

    He describes things that happen at Masons' meetings as "exciting."

    "When a man that refuses army service sits next to you and a general who commands an army corps does too, it's interesting. And this mere thing that these two can have a discussion and spiritually are equal — that makes a spectacular sight."

    The Masons want their members to become better men. Doderer calls it a school of life and quotes French philosopher Voltaire: "Even if I don't share your opinion, I will always fight for your right to express it freely."

    The Freemasons have long provided pensions for their deceased colleagues' families. They also support charities.

    The only question that remains is: why, after 300 years, is Freemasonry still so secretive?

    Related:

    Who is NSA Whistleblower Bill Binney, Dragged By MSM as ‘Conspiracy Theorist’?
    Manafort, Gates Indicted on 12 Counts, Including Conspiracy Against US
    The Latest Establishment Conspiracy Theory: Russia Fixed Brexit!
    The Top Five Most Intriguing JFK Assassination Conspiracy Theories
    Tags:
    Freemasons, secrets, anniversary, World, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok