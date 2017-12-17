Helicopter Crash in Honduras Kills 6 People, Including President's Sister

Six people, including Honduran President's sister died in a helicopter crash in Honduras.

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A total of six people, including a sister of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, died in a helicopter crash in Honduras, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Heraldo news portal, the tragedy took place in the country's central Francisco Morazan department. The helicopter carried six people aboard.

Lamentamos profundamente lo sucedido hoy a la Ing. Hilda Hernández QDDG pic.twitter.com/vYka7EZ0Nv — CONATEL (@CONATELHN) 17 декабря 2017 г.

The president loaded a mourning sign on his Twitter page as a sign of grief for his sister Hilda Hernandez.

According to the preliminary data, the helicopter AS305 Ecuriuel was quite new and was frequently used for flights. The crew did not report about malfunction during the flight.

Hilda Hernandez served as the communication minister and as a councilor during the president's election campaign.