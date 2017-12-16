Putin Confident in Strengthening of Strategic Partnership With Kazakhstan

The Independence Day of Kazakhstan is celebrated every year on December 16, the date when the law on the independence of the republic was adopted.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan expressing confidence in "strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of two nations and for ensuring international security and stability."

The Russian president noted the achievements of Kazakhstan in economic, social and scientific areas; the country's high status in the world arena; and its contribution to the solution of relevant international problems.

Greetings to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Independence Day https://t.co/s4mZt67et0 — Russia (@MedvedevRussiaS) 16 декабря 2017 г.

Putin also underlined the high level of Moscow-Astana relations within the framework of the growing work of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also congratulated his Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev on the holiday. According to Medvedev, the countries have friendly and allied relations, bilateral cooperation is developing in many areas and joint projects are being realized.