Register
06:23 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, left, are seen here during a break in a working session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting

    US 'Paranoid' Style, Self-Doubt Torpedo Talks With Russia - Ex-Canadian Diplomat

    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The paranoid atmosphere dominating politics in Washington has blocked Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continuing efforts to cooperate with the United States, retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In his annual press conference on Thursday, Putin commented that US President Donald Trump was unable to fulfill promises that he has made during the election campaign, including those related to Russia, because of limitations within the United States.

    Retired Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong said these problems included the paranoid atmosphere permeating US political debate in which continued false and wild accusations were being thrown at Trump alleging that he colluded secretly with the Russian government or that he is in Moscow’s pocket.

    "The United States is in a period of, to echo [US political historian] Richard Hofstadter, ‘paranoid style’ in which the most ridiculous things are said about Russia and Putin. This makes discussion difficult," Armstrong said.

    US politicians and policymakers were also disoriented by the massive federal debt and balance of payments deficits facing the United States and by its continuing involvement in a series of expensive, unwinnable and unending wars around the world, Armstrong pointed out.

    "The United States is going through a period of self-doubt in which even establishment publications can wonder whether America is a failing state. This leads to — to put it mildly — a complex mingling of emotions. This makes discussion difficult," he said.

    Flight training of Sukhoi SU-25 crews in Primorsko-Akhtarsk
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Timkiv
    US to Continue Deconflict With Russia After F-22A, Su-25 Incident in Syria
    Far from seeking to pull political strings in Washington, Putin consistently and scrupulously followed a policy of avoiding any embroilment whatsoever in domestic US political quarrels and he remained focused on trying to conduct serious business with every US administration, Armstrong explained.

    "Putin said what he always says. The American choice of president is not his business and he wishes to work together with Washington on various international issues. That is the hope, what is the reality?" he said.

    The insistence of US administrations and members of Congress that only American values were legitimate and had be to imposed on every country and problem in the world also made conducting rational diplomatic negotiations with Washington extremely difficult, Armstrong acknowledged.

    "Washington is moralistic: [From the US perspective] certain countries are morally deficient and not worthy of talks. This makes discussion difficult," he said.

    By contrast, the Russian government had a far more open-minded and practical understanding of the workings of diplomacy and international cooperation, Armstrong observed.

    "Russia practices diplomacy; a large part of diplomacy is talking; Russia is open for more of it with anybody," he said.

    Russia’s president and top policymakers focused carefully on advancing their country’s national interests, but the US government instead was heavily influenced by many pressure groups, including immigrant communities and lobbyists on behalf of allies, Armstrong pointed out.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria on December 11, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Analysts: Russia Saved Syria From Disintegration Instigated by US
    "Putin and his team have a very clear and distinct idea of Russia's national interests. However, US administrations are often captured by emigres with an axe to grind or lobbyists for foreign interests [and] often wrapped up in high-sounding language. This makes discussion difficult," he said.

    Recently released US official documents revealing discussions that surrounded the issue off expanding NATO throughout Central and Eastern Europe confirmed the superficiality and irrationality surrounding many important US policy decisions, Armstrong stated.

    "Washington's record of unreliability has just been exposed by the documents about NATO expansion. Not that after Syria, Libya and Ukraine, Moscow needed much reminding. This also makes discussion difficult," he said.

    Despite these problems, the Russian government still hoped to be able to launch a new era of steady, systematic and constructive diplomatic discussions with the US government on a wide range of issues, Armstrong emphasized.

    "Even so [despite previous problems], Moscow is ready to try," he said.

    Until his retirement, Armstrong was a Canadian diplomat who was a specialist on the Soviet Union and Russia. He previously served as political counselor in the Canadian Embassy in Moscow.

    The views and opinions expressed by Patrick Armstrong are those of the expert, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    The Ball is in the US' Court as Russia Withdraws Troops From Syria – Analysts
    'Extremely Important' to Establish Working US-Russia Relationship - Tillerson
    Declassified Docs Prove US Repeatedly Promised Russia No NATO Eastward Expansion
    Tags:
    diplomatic relations, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok