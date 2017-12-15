SNP Denies Media Reports About Boycott Against RT, Sputnik

A high-ranking member of the Scottish National Party refuted claims of a boycott allegedly imposed by the party leadership against RT and Sputnik.

SNP head of communications Fergus Mutch told Sputnik that his party does not impose boycotts against media agencies and considers all interview requests without prejudice.

Earlier the Herald wrote that "the SNP has boycotted Sputnik and its sister organization RT, despite several parliamentarians appearing on the channels."

However, Fergus Mutch rebuffed these allegations, telling Sputnik via an email that "as a party we consider all requests for interview on their merits as and when they come into us."

READ MORE: Sputnik Correspondent Hurt in Bethlehem After Israeli Police Use Tear Gas

Last year the Herald also claimed that senior SNP politicians were shunning RT and Sputnik, which the newspaper described as "Kremlin mouthpieces."