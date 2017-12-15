US Not to Accept Any Preconditions for Talks With North Korea - Tillerson

The United States will not accept any preconditions of negotiations with North Korea, including a "freeze-for-freeze" deal involving both sides' cutting on their military activities, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Friday.
"We [the United States] will maintain the pressure campaign and in fact will undertake efforts to increase the effectiveness of the pressure campaign.. We do not accept any relaxing of the sanctions regime as a precondition of talks," Tillerson stated.
However, Tillerson noted the US communications channels remain open to interact with North Korea.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)