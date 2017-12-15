US Not to Accept Any Preconditions for Talks With North Korea - Tillerson

The US will continue its pressure campaign and diplomatic efforts to bring North Korea to the negotiating table to suspend its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, US Secretary of State said during a press conference at the UN on Friday.

The United States will not accept any preconditions of negotiations with North Korea, including a "freeze-for-freeze" deal involving both sides' cutting on their military activities, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Friday.

"We [the United States] will maintain the pressure campaign and in fact will undertake efforts to increase the effectiveness of the pressure campaign.. We do not accept any relaxing of the sanctions regime as a precondition of talks," Tillerson stated.

However, Tillerson noted the US communications channels remain open to interact with North Korea.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW