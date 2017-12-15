Register
19:47 GMT +315 December 2017
    View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge.

    Russia, China Ready to Prevent North Korea Escalation - Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia and China have confirmed their intention to coordinate their efforts closely to prevent further escalation in the Korean peninsula region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Chinese ambassador to Russia Li Hui met earlier in the day.

    "During the talks, [the sides] focused on the development of the situation regarding the Korean peninsula. [The sides] have confirmed their mutual readiness for close coordination of Russia’s and China’s efforts with an aim of preventing further escalation in the region," the statement read.

    The United Nations Security Council votes on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    UN: Time to Re-establish Communication Channels to Ease Tensions Over N Korea
    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that he would like to have his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin's help in resolving the crisis in North Korea.

    "We would love to have his help on North Korea. China's helping, Russia's not helping. We'd like to have Russia's help, very important," Trump told reporters when asked about his phone call with the Russian president on Thursday.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Would Like to Have Russia's Help With North Korea

    The situation on the Korean peninsula has grown particularly tense over the last year as Pyongyang has continued to conduct ballistic missile and nuclear tests. The United States and its allies have in turn amassed troops and military equipment in close proximity to North Korea in the region and engaged in exercises.

    North Korean nuclear program, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Russia
