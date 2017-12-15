Register
18:16 GMT +315 December 2017
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he talks during the closing news conference following the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017

    Erdogan Will Reportedly Turn to UN to Counter US Move on Jerusalem

    World
    In his video address to participants of a rally supporting Palestine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan specifically warned that each and every country should strictly stick to international law.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled his readiness to appeal to the UN in a bid to try to cancel Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

    Speaking to participants at a rally to support the Palestinian Authority in a video message, Erdogan said that Turkey first plans to turn to the UN Security Council (UNSC) and that if any permanent UNSC member country takes advantage of its veto power, Ankara will put the issue on the UN General Assembly's table.

    Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017

    He pointed out that Turkey will do its best to ensure that the "illegal and unjust decision" by the US on Jerusalem is abolished. Erdogan also made it plain that no country in the world is above international law.

    According to him, one cannot position oneself as a fighter for democratic values and at the same time violate human rights, the law and the principles of democracy.

    READ MORE: Erdogan: 'Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a Red Line', Turkey May Cut Ties With Israel

    The Turkish President described all this as a "shame" because he said Muslims do not accept "double standards, injustice and the  violation of rights."

    Additionally, Erdogan pledged to take more steps so that "the maximum number of countries" could recognize Palestine.  

    He said that right now, a total of 137 nations recognize Palestine and that there will hopefully be more such countries in the future. Erdogan also promised that Islamic countries will create new funds to shore up Palestinian families.

    READ MORE: Personal Trump-Erdogan Contacts Not Enough to Fix Relations — Ex-Diplomat

    Speaking at a recent extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Erdogan slammed Israel as "a terrorist state" and proposed to proclaim Jerusalem the capital of Palestine in response to the US actions.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed a document on the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Israel welcomed the decision, which sparked international condemnation, mainly from Muslim and Middle Eastern countries.

