Lavrov Opposes Attempts to Resolve the North Korean Crisis Using Military Force

On December 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament. He touched upon the major controversial issues that are at the top of the international agenda: Syria, the North Korean crisis, Russian-US relations and so on.

North Korean Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that a military scenario in the North Korean conflict will lead to catastrophe:

"The situation regarding the Korean Peninsula is concerning. There is no alternative to the gradual reduction of tensions and initiation of talks," he told the upper house of the Russian legislature.

According toSergei Lavrov, a breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal would send the wrong signals regarding the North Korea situation.

"Major international agreements, particularly in the Iranian nuclear program, are under threat of disruption. I hope this doesn't happen, but if it does, it will send the wrong message to those who are counting on solving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council.

Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has been developing a nuclear program. In November, Pyongyang tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) yet, known as the Hwasong-15, which it said is capable of hitting any target within the mainland United States. Diplomatic isolation and already-existing economic pressure, which comprise Donald Trump’s approach to North Korea, is believed to prompt the North Korean government to negotiate.

Syrian crisis

Lavrov is uncertain whether the trilateral format of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which emerged as a response to the Syrian crisis, should operate on a regular basis.

"I will not try to elaborate now on how necessary or rational it is to establish something constant and structured from this trilateral format, with its own secretariat and apparatus. On the whole, current global problems are of such a nature that fixed bureaucratic bodies are not needed. Instead of them, flexible coalitions, which allow us to react to modern challenges in a quick and effective way, are needed," Lavrov said.

Additionally, the Russian Foreign Minister is sure that the remaining members of the illegal terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) in Syria will be defeated completely.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the Syrian crisis, for instance, through talks in Geneva and Astana. Russia, along with Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Russia-US relations

Moscow will continue to respond to any unfriendly moves the United States makes in a reciprocal manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly emphasized that Russia is ready for constructive joint work with Washington," he continued, noting that "we have not seen so far" any shifts in US policy in this respect.

The United States has undertaken a number of "new, obviously anti-Russia moves," the Foreign Minister continued, referring to the closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco.

Russia's internal elections are constantly being interfered in, particularly by the United States, the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

"The American Embassy is engaged in this process though the involvement of its diplomats in the rallies of opposition parties, including non-systemic ones."

On September 2, the United States shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and in Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's instruction that the US reduce the number of its US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

Additionally, the US hinders the supply of Russian military equipment and weapons to Afghanistan, undermining the capacity of the Afghan armed forces, Lavrov explained.

He added that Russia and NATO had launched a joint project to supply Russian helicopters to Afghanistan. However, after Crimea's reunification with Russia, the US pressured Kabul to refuse the Russian equipment.

On August 21, Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan, in which he vowed to continue US support for the Afghan authorities in their fight against Islamic extremists and to expand the authority of US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan.