Register
15:13 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov Opposes Attempts to Resolve the North Korean Crisis Using Military Force

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On December 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament. He touched upon the major controversial issues that are at the top of the international agenda: Syria, the North Korean crisis, Russian-US relations and so on.

    North Korean Crisis

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that a military scenario in the North Korean conflict will lead to catastrophe:

    "The situation regarding the Korean Peninsula is concerning. There is no alternative to the gradual reduction of tensions and initiation of talks," he told the upper house of the Russian legislature.

    A TV screen shows pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    'Now Is Not the Right Time' for US Talks With North Korea - State Dept.
    According to Sergei Lavrov, a breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal would send the wrong signals regarding the North Korea situation.

    "Major international agreements, particularly in the Iranian nuclear program, are under threat of disruption. I hope this doesn't happen, but if it does, it will send the wrong message to those who are counting on solving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said, addressing the Federation Council.

    Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has been developing a nuclear program. In November, Pyongyang tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) yet, known as the Hwasong-15, which it said is capable of hitting any target within the mainland United States. Diplomatic isolation and already-existing economic pressure, which comprise Donald Trump’s approach to North Korea, is believed to prompt the North Korean government to negotiate.

    READ MORE: Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Relations, North Korea in Phone Call

    Syrian crisis

    Lavrov is uncertain whether the trilateral format of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which emerged as a response to the Syrian crisis, should operate on a regular basis.

    "I will not try to elaborate now on how necessary or rational it is to establish something constant and structured from this trilateral format, with its own secretariat and apparatus. On the whole, current global problems are of such a nature that fixed bureaucratic bodies are not needed. Instead of them, flexible coalitions, which allow us to react to modern challenges in a quick and effective way, are needed," Lavrov said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria on December 11, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    US, Russia Should Cooperate on Syria - Former US Ambassador
    Additionally, the Russian Foreign Minister is sure that the remaining members of the illegal terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) in Syria will be defeated completely.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the Syrian crisis, for instance, through talks in Geneva and Astana. Russia, along with Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    READ MORE: US, Russia Should Cooperate on Syria — Former US Ambassador

    Russia-US relations

    Moscow will continue to respond to any unfriendly moves the United States makes in a reciprocal manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

    "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly emphasized that Russia is ready for constructive joint work with Washington," he continued, noting that "we have not seen so far" any shifts in US policy in this respect.

    The United States has undertaken a number of "new, obviously anti-Russia moves," the Foreign Minister continued, referring to the closure of the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco.

    Russia's internal elections are constantly being interfered in, particularly by the United States, the Russian Foreign Minister noted.

    "The American Embassy is engaged in this process though the involvement of its diplomats in the rallies of opposition parties, including non-systemic ones."

    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Political Establishment Prevents Trump From Improving Ties With Russia
    On September 2, the United States shut down Russia's Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and in Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's instruction that the US reduce the number of its US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US Visits Seized Property in San Francisco

    Additionally, the US hinders the supply of Russian military equipment and weapons to Afghanistan, undermining the capacity of the Afghan armed forces, Lavrov explained.

    He added that Russia and NATO had launched a joint project to supply Russian helicopters to Afghanistan. However, after Crimea's reunification with Russia, the US pressured Kabul to refuse the Russian equipment.

    On August 21, Trump announced a new strategy for Afghanistan, in which he vowed to continue US support for the Afghan authorities in their fight against Islamic extremists and to expand the authority of US troops to target terrorists in Afghanistan.

    Related:

    Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Relations, North Korea in Phone Call
    New Footage Suggests North Korea Might Have an H-Bomb (PHOTOS)
    N Korea Says US Naval Blockade Would Be 'Big Step' Towards Nuclear War - Reports
    Who Said What? Trump, Tillerson Send Mixed Messages on North Korea Talks
    Tags:
    crisis, provocation, Russian Federation Council, Sergei Lavrov, Afghanistan, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok