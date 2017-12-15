Register
04:38 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    NASA’s Kepler space telescope team has identified 219 new planet candidates, 10 of which are near-Earth size and in the habitable zone of their star

    New Technique Finds Eighth Planet Orbiting Distant Star, Matching Solar System

    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new planet-hunting technique helped discover an eighth planet orbiting a distant star, NASA announced in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Computerized artificial intelligence used for the first time to analyze data from the Kepler space telescope has discovered an eighth planet orbiting a distant star, demonstrating a new planet-hunting technique, NASA announced in a press release.

    "This is just the beginning of a new way of planet hunting," the release said on Thursday.

    The newly discovered planet named Kepler-90i is a sizzling hit rocky planet, the smallest of eight planets in the Kepler-90 system, the release explained. It orbits so close to its star that a "year" passes in just 14 days.

    "The Kepler-90 system is set up like our solar system, with the small planets located close to their star and the big planets farther away," the release said. "This pattern is evidence that the system’s outer gas planets — which are about the size of Saturn and Jupiter — formed in a way similar to our own."

    The waxing Moon
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Trump to Sign Directive, Ordering NASA to Send US Astronauts to Moon, Mars - White House
    Researchers trained a computer to learn how to identify the faint signal of transiting exoplanets in the Kepler telescope’s vast archive of deep-space data, the release said.

    An initial search for new worlds around 670 known multiple-planet systems using the computerized machine-learning technique yielded not one, but two discoveries: Kepler-90i and a second planet, Kepler-80g, which is part of six-planet system orbiting a different star, according to the release.

    Researchers now plan to use the computer system to search for more planets using Kepler data previously collected from about 150,000 stars.

    Related:

    Flying Object Confirmed: NASA Confirms Reports of Fireball in Florida Skies
    NASA Spots Planet That 'Defies All Expectations'
    The Planet is Breathing: NASA Releases Historic 20-Year Earth Timelapse
    Tags:
    planet, Kepler Space Telescope, NASA, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok