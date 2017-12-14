British Navy Denies Claims of UK Helicopter Shadowing Missing Argentinian Sub

A relative of an Argentinian sailor serving aboard the ARA San Juan submarine that went missing last month claims that the submersible was apparently shadowed by a British helicopter days before its mysterious disappearance.

Jesica Medina, sister of Roberto Medina, Second Sub-Officer serving aboard the ARA San Juan sent her a message on November 13 – two days before all communications with the vessel was lost – saying that a Chilean ship and a British helicopter started tracking them when the vessel passed the Falkland Islands.

"On Monday an English helicopter was looking for us, and yesterday the Chileans, there has been a lot going on," Roberto allegedly wrote to his sister on WhatsApp.

© AP Photo/ Vicente Robles Argentinian President Pledges to Continue Search for Missing Submarine

Jesica also told an Argentinian newspaper that other members of the submarine crew also sent messages to their families about attempting to evade a British helicopter.

UK Ministry of Defense however stated that "this story is completely untrue," according to the Sun.

All contact with ARA San Juan was lost on November 15 as the vessel was heading from the port of Ushuaia to the city of Mar del Plata. The submarine has a crew complement of 44, and its oxygen reserves can allow it to last underwater for six days.