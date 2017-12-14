Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign Road Map on Nuclear Power Peaceful Usage - Rosatom

October 2017 witnessed the Saudi King's first ever visit to Russia, during which a number of agreements were reached between Moscow and Riyadh, including in the military-technical and energy fields. One of them has already been implemented.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 14, Saudi Arabia and Russia signed a roadmap on cooperation for the peaceful use of nuclear power, Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said Thursday.

The roadmap includes a number of steps that require implementing the program of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which was signed on October 5, 2017.

© RIA Novosti. Boris Elin Russia to Continue Development of Investment Cooperation With Saudi Arabia

Although Saudi Arabia's nuclear program is immature, it has plans to construct 16 nuclear power reactors over the next 20 years. The Russians and the Saudis are now trying to institutionalize the relationship between the two countries with energy agreements to be of major importance.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also encouraging Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the US in the sphere of nuclear energy. In particular, to deal with Westinghouse Electric and other US companies to build nuclear reactors and allow uranium enrichment. However, previous US agreements during the Obama administration have prohibited the enrichment and reprocessing of uranium. The Trump administration is currently trying to ease that requirement.