Russia, Saudi Arabia Sign Road Map on Nuclear Power Peaceful Usage - Rosatom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On December 14, Saudi Arabia and Russia signed a roadmap on cooperation for the peaceful use of nuclear power, Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said Thursday.
The roadmap includes a number of steps that require implementing the program of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which was signed on October 5, 2017.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also encouraging Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the US in the sphere of nuclear energy. In particular, to deal with Westinghouse Electric and other US companies to build nuclear reactors and allow uranium enrichment. However, previous US agreements during the Obama administration have prohibited the enrichment and reprocessing of uranium. The Trump administration is currently trying to ease that requirement.
