Plane With 25 Crashes in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada – Police

The twin-engine ATR-42 fell shortly after takeoff about a kilometer from the airport in Fond du Lac, Canada. According to preliminary data, none of the passengers or crew members were killed, although several people were injured.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Several people were injured Wednesday after a plane carrying 25 crashed near a remote fly-in community in the Canadian taiga, or boreal forest, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told the national television network CBC.

The RCMP said they were investigating the crash that took place shortly after takeoff in Fond du Lac in northern Saskatchewan, Global News reported.

Injuries reported after plane crashes one kilometre from runway in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board https://t.co/x0CJ4xbLK0 pic.twitter.com/NCV6he15TS — Metro News Canada (@MetroNewsCanada) 14 декабря 2017 г.​

Canada plane crash sees 'several injured after aircraft carrying 22 passengers goes down after take-off at Fond du lac airport' https://t.co/L1egSRIkIb #WednesdayWisdom #ThankYouAlabama pic.twitter.com/OLBezuqS6g — Sortiwa (@Sortiwa) 14 декабря 2017 г.

There were 22 passengers and three crew members on board. It was not immediate clear whether there were any fatalities, the news outlet said. A Canadian transport authority will take over the probe into the cause of the incident.

Fond-du-Lac is a remote fly-in community of about 900 people in the northern part of the province; most of the local population consists of people of indigenous tribal descent.