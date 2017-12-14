Register
02:53 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Prisoner

    Number of Imprisoned Journalists Reaches New High in 2017, Says Watchdog

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a whopping 262 journalists worldwide were behind bars for doing their job - reporting the news.

    The report "is a snapshot" of journalists imprisoned as of 12:01 a.m. on December 1, 2017. It does not include reporters who died in custody or were released throughout the year.

    Painting a picture of "dismal failure by the international community to address a global crisis in freedom of the press," the report says the US' practice of getting close with "strongmen such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping," is just one reason behind the increasing cases.

    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    French Journalist Arrested in Kashmir Released on Bail
    However, per Elana Beiser, the author of the report, US President Donald Trump is also to blame for the continued jailing of reporters.

    "President Donald Trump's nationalistic rhetoric, fixation on Islamic extremism and insistence on labeling critical media ‘fake news' serves to reinforce the framework of accusations and legal charges that allow such leaders to preside over the jailing of journalists," the report stated, adding, "nearly three-quarters of journalists are jailed on anti-state charges, many under broad and vague terror laws."

    The total number of journalists imprisoned on a "fake news" charge worldwide jumped to 21, according to Beiser.

    More than half of the imprisoned are in Turkey, China or Egypt, which have jailed 73, 41 and 20 reporters, respectively.

    Dubbed the top jailer of journalists, CPJ noted that the crackdown on Turkish press members spiked after Turkey's failed coup in July 2016, which was later blamed on an alleged terrorist organization led by exiled cleric Fethullah Gülen.

    "Authorities accused some journalists of terrorist activity based solely on their alleged use of a messaging app, Bylock, or bank accounts at allegedly Gülenist institutions," the report reads.

    Though the CPJ has been conducting an annual survey of jailed journalists since the 1990s, Beiser indicated that this was the second year in a row in which the numbers rose. In 2016, the record stood at 259.

    Barrett Brown
    © Youtube (screengrab)/Barrett Brown
    ‘Illegally Confined’: US Journalist Barrett Brown Freed Following Re-arrest

    Noted as one of the "most dangerous beat[s]," 87 percent of the journalists sitting in jail cells covered politics. Other findings indicated that while 97 percent of the journalists are local reporters, 29 percent are freelance writers.

    Countries that appeared on report for the first time in at least 12 months include, Algeria, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Iraq, Morocco, Niger, Pakistan, Republic of Congo, Somalia, Uganda and Ukraine.

    According to the CPJ, the longest-imprisoned journalist in its census was Yusuf Ruzimuradov, who was arrested on anti-state charges in 1999 in Uzbekistan.

    Related:

    Conservative Journalist Arrested for Grabbing Woman During UConn Speaking Event
    US Journalist Arrested in Zimbabwe Over Insulting Country’s President – Reports
    Danish Inventor Arrested as Journalist Goes Missing After His Submarine Sinks
    Ukrainian Journalist Arrested on Treason Suspicions Prompting Moscow's Criticism
    Erdogan Surprised by Merkel's Demands to Release Journalist Arrested in Turkey
    Journalist Arrested for Questioning HHS Secretary on GOP Health Care Bill
    Tags:
    Journalism, arrested journalists, journalist crackdown, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok