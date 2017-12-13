Register
02:38 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) attend a meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland

    US Committed to Geneva Process, Sees No Future for Assad Regime in Syria

    © AP Photo/ Denis Balibouse/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States does not believe Syrian President Bashar Assad will stay in power and remains committed to the Geneva process, Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said during a press briefing.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Tuesday that the US does not believe Syrian President Bashar Assad will stay in power, adding that it may take time for the Syrian people to be able to vote for their next leader.

    “We remain committed to the Geneva process, we believe that the future of Syria will not include Bashar al Assad, but that is ultimately up to the Syrian people,” Nauert said.

    Nauert's comments came after the New Yorker magazine reported that President Donald Trump has decided to accept the continuation of Assad's rule until the country's next presidential election, which is set for 2021.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Maintaining Presence in Syria Heightens Risk of Clashes - Ex-Senate Adviser
    The report, which cited unidentified US and EU officials, said Trump's decision reflected Washington's limited options in Syria after the military successes of Russia, Iran and Hezbollah in fortifying Assad's government. Nauert said the reporting by the New Yorker was off the mark.

    Geneva is hosting the eighth round of the intra-Syrian talks held under the UN auspices. The current round was launched on November 28 and is expected to last through this Friday.

    The Syrian united opposition delegation at the Geneva talks has expressed hope that Russia is working toward achieving progress at the ongoing negotiations, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was hoping for Russia to help build a peaceful life and political process in Syria jointly with Turkey and Iran.

    "We understand that [UN Security Council Resolution] 2254 was also signed by Russia as a permanent member of UNSC and we hope that Mr. Putin is keen to make this process here in Geneva successful and if there were any attempts on the part of Russia to contribute to the success of this process, we hope that this is what they are after," Syrian Negotiations Commission (SNC) spokesman Yahya Aridi said on Tuesday.

    Resolution 2254 adopted in December 2015 urges UNSC member states to support efforts to introduce ceasefire and calls for talks between the Syrian government and opposition.

    Related:

    Putin's 'Historic' Visit to Syria Draws Line Under Daesh Supremacy - Lawmaker
    The Operation to Liberate Idlib: Syria's Last Battle
    Coalition to Continue to Support Partners in Syria Amid Russian Troops' Pullout
    Tags:
    geneva process, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok