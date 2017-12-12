Register
16:01 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting Republican Congressional leaders about tax reform at the White House in Washington, US, September 5, 2017.

    Trump Reportedly in Fury Over UN Envoy Saying Harassed Women ‘Should Be Heard’

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, over the weekend hailed the #MeToo women's rights movement continuing to throw a spotlight on sexual abuse cases.

    The Associated Press reported Monday citing two anonymous sources familiar with Donald Trump’s views that the President was infuriated with Haley’s comments she made when meeting girls from the Nightingale-Bamford School on Saturday.

    He supposedly became angry as accusations centering on his presidential campaign and his alleged misconduct have resurfaced.

    ​"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with," Haley, the high-profile government official, said of women coming forward. "And I think we heard from them before the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up."

    The comments met with loads of support from Twitter users, though there are voices contending that this is mere hypocrisy coming from those in power:

    Summer Zevos, a contestant on Trump’s reality show "The Apprentice", is one of the ladies who have already spoken out against Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct. She even sued the president for defamation of character after he denied her claims, dismissing all the women’s allegations as fabricated. Overall 16 women have so far come forward with accusations against Trump, with some demanding an investigation be launched.

    A number of lawmakers have even taken it a step further claiming the US Commander-in-Chief should step down. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential race, is among them.

    "These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking," she told CNN Monday.


    Related:

    New False Russia-Trump Reports Dominate American Media
    US Strikes Against Syrian Government Forces' 'Lawful Measures' - Trump
    Trump Urges Congress to End Chain Migration in Wake of New York Attack
    Trump Should Resign Over Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - US Senator
    Tags:
    misconduct allegations, allegations, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, UN, Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok