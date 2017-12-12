Trump Reportedly in Fury Over UN Envoy Saying Harassed Women ‘Should Be Heard’

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, over the weekend hailed the #MeToo women's rights movement continuing to throw a spotlight on sexual abuse cases.

The Associated Press reported Monday citing two anonymous sources familiar with Donald Trump’s views that the President was infuriated with Haley’s comments she made when meeting girls from the Nightingale-Bamford School on Saturday.

He supposedly became angry as accusations centering on his presidential campaign and his alleged misconduct have resurfaced.

We had a great time speaking with the sweet girls from @nightingalenyc. Our discussions were about our role at the UN, and how girls can do anything! #GirlsRock #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/rmMfvBPV6h — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) 9 декабря 2017 г. ​"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with," Haley, the high-profile government official, said of women coming forward. "And I think we heard from them before the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up."

The comments met with loads of support from Twitter users, though there are voices contending that this is mere hypocrisy coming from those in power:

They can do anything unless or until they have been sexually assaulted by a republican judge like Roy Moore? Get your support and story straight. — Tirivepi (@FTirivepi) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Thank you for standing up for the trump accusers. They are appreciative I’m sure — Leia Pamela Peison (@LeiaPeison85) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Summer Zevos, a contestant on Trump’s reality show "The Apprentice", is one of the ladies who have already spoken out against Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct. She even sued the president for defamation of character after he denied her claims, dismissing all the women’s allegations as fabricated. Overall 16 women have so far come forward with accusations against Trump, with some demanding an investigation be launched.

A number of lawmakers have even taken it a step further claiming the US Commander-in-Chief should step down. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential race, is among them.

"These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I’ve heard these women’s testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking," she told CNN Monday.



