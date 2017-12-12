Register
03:53 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Amman, Jordan

    Jordanian Lawmaker: ICC Decision to Refer Jordan to UNSC 'Political'

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to refer Jordan to the UN Security Council (UNSC) is a political step in light of Amman's opposition to the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital, Jordan's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Raed Khaza'leh said Monday.

    AMMAN (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the ICC announced that it would refer Jordan to the Assembly of States Parties of the Rome Statute (ASP) and the UNSC over its failure to detain Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who is the subject of the ICC arrest warrant on the charge of genocide, during the Arab League summit in the country in March 2017. 

    "The ICC decision regarding Jordan is a political one, taking into account the fact that Jordan now plays the major role in the protection of Jerusalem and opposes the US decision," Jordan's Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Raed Khaza'leh said.

    A general view of The Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen from the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Jordan Mobilizes Muslim States Amid Possible US Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, which is currently located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem. A day before Trump's move, King of Jordan Abdullah II held a phone conversation with the US president and warned him against any steps beyond the road map to a permanent two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which provides for the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

    The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spokesman Mohammed Al-Kaed told Sputnik on Monday that the ICC decision on Jordan is discriminatory.

    "The decision of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber is discriminatory against Jordan, and the Jordanian government is exploring all possible political and legal responses to this decision," Al-Kaed said.

    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolsky
    Putin: Russia, Turkey Believe Trump's Decision on Jerusalem is 'Destabilizing'
    He added that this decision did not take into consideration neither the fact that the president of Sudan had immunity under international law nor other legal aspects. 

    Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the conflict in Darfur. The ICC issued its arrest warrant for Bashir in 2009, making the Sudanese leader the first incumbent head of state to be on the ICC wanted list. The president, who has been in power since 1989, earlier rejected the charges, calling any ICC ruling worthless.

    Related:

    Jordan Hails Deal With Russia, US on Ceasefire Monitoring in Southwest Syria
    Saudi King's Visit to Russia Could Help Resolve Syrian Crisis - Jordan Official
    Jordan Hopes for Quick Establishment of All De-Escalation Zones in Syria
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Raed Khaza'leh, United States, Jerusalem, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok