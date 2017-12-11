Register
23:20 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear Power Plant. (File)

    Egypt's Dabaa NPP Unit 1 Scheduled to Be Commissioned in 2026

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The first unit of Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP), which will be built in Egypt with Russia’s assistance, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom said Monday that the first unit of Dabaa NPP, which will be built in Egypt with Russia’s assistance, is sheduled to be commissioned in 2026.

    Earlier in the day, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Egyptian Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker signed decrees to bring into force commercial contracts on the construction of Egypt’s first NPP. The documents were signed in the presence of the Russian and Egyptian presidents – Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah Sisi, respectively.

    "The first unit of the El Dabaa NPP is to be commissioned in 2026," Rosatom's press service said.

    Indian coast guards ride on a boat near the Russian-built Kudankulam Atomic Power Project, background, during a protest at Kudankulam, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu state, India
    © AP Photo/ Arun Sankar K., File
    Russian-Designed Kudankulam NPP in India Works at Full Capacity - Source
    Rosatom will build four VVER-1200 units of the Dabaa NPP in the Matrouh region on the Mediterranean coast and supply nuclear fuel throughout the plant’s operational lifetime, the press service specified. Furthermore, Rosatom will train the NPP’s personnel and assist the Egyptian partners in the operation and maintenance of the nuclear plant during the first 10 years.

    A separate agreement stipulates that the Russian side will construct a purpose-built storage and supply containers for storing spent fuel, the press service added.

    "The contracts we’ve signed are a record-breaking deal in the history of the nuclear industry. The total cost of all four contracts amounts to billions of US dollars, also being the biggest non-feedstock deal in Russian history," Likhachev said, as quoted in the press release.

    Rosatom's press service noted that the construction of the Dabaa NPP would serve as the incentive for Egypt’s industrial development, as dozens of Egyptian companies are expected to participate in the project. In addition, Rosatom is expected to provide assistance to its Egyptian partners in developing the nuclear infrastructure, raising the level of project’s localization, training of personnel and improving the public opinion on nuclear energy.

    Related:

    French EDF Energy Company Ready to Help Design South Africa’s New NPP - Official
    Russia, Sudan's Nuclear Energy Committees Begin Work on NPP Project
    Rosatom Expects to Get License for Building Akkuyu NPP in Turkey by End of 2017
    Tags:
    nuclear power plant, Dabaa NPP, Russia, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok