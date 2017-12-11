Putin and Erdogan Hold Joint Press Conference in Ankara

Putin is in Ankara on a working visit to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as to exchange views over the situation in Syria and the crisis sparked by US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow and Ankara believe that US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital is destabilizing.

Vladimir Putin's press conference with Erdogan comes just hours after the Russian president has announced the troops' withdrawal from Syria.

According to Putin, as the Syrian independence and sovereignty has been preserved due to the Russian assistance in the country's fight against terrorism, conditions for the political settlement in the country under the auspices of the UN have been created and the refugees, that had to flee their homes, may return.