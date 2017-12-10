'Extremophile' Antarctic Bacteria Could Unlock Secret to Alien Life (VIDEO)

Two kinds of previously undiscovered Antarctic bacteria get everything they need to survive by extracting energy and carbon from hydrogen, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in the surrounding air.

Scientists believe that perhaps aliens in other worlds could likewise be able to survive feeding on the surrounding atmosphere.

With its freezing temperatures, high UV radiation and limited amounts of carbon, nitrogen and water, Antarctica is hardly the best place in the world for any life forms to survive in.

However, it looks like “extremophile” bacteria can and this offers scientists a clue to understanding how anything could survive in other worlds.

According to a study by a team of researchers from Australia and New Zealand published in the scientific journal Nature, microbes have key genes that predispose them to quickly and easily sucking in hydrogen and carbon monoxide from the air to stay alive.

This amazing phenomenon shows exactly how alien life could work anywhere else in the universe.

