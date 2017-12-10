Will Justice Finally Be Served for Ethiopia’s Mengistu After Mugabe's Ouster?

There may be a new twist in the story of the notorious Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam, convicted of genocide in Ethiopia but granted asylum in Zimbabwe under Mugabe, now that his patron has been toppled.

The stunning transition of power on November 21, 2017 ended Mugabe’s 37-year, iron-fisted rule, with his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa ushering in a new era in the country.

The power shift was to fulfill a number of goals, Deutsche Welle cited major general SB Moyo as saying, namely ending social and economic suffering and bringing criminals to justice.

This primarily concerns Ethiopia’s Marxist ex-leader, who is ultimately expected to be brought to justice. Mugabe gave Haile Mariam a residence permit after the latter fled his home country in 1991, in the hopes that the experienced former Ethiopian leader would train and arm Zimbabweans.

In an attempt to suppress their political rivals, in an operation dubbed the "Red Terror", Mengistu’s circle allegedly killed about half a million people, including the last Ethiopian emperor.

Though convicted in absentia to life in prison, Mengistu, Mugabe’s then adviser on security issues, was not handed over to the new Ethiopian authorities in 2006, when the latter filed a request.

Social media users are increasingly asking about the fate of the 80-year-old Mengistu following Mugabe’s ouster:

Is the time fast approaching when #Ethiopia should contact the #Zimbabwean authorities to seek the extradition of Mengistu Haile Mariam? — Mark T Jones (@MarkTJones500) 15 ноября 2017 г.

If — and it is only an if — Mugabe was to go, what would happen to Mengistu Haile Mariam. Hasn't he been a Mugabe guest in Harare? — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) 14 ноября 2017 г.

Many strongly demand the alleged perpetrator to be forcefully extradited and taken to a court of law to face justice, at long last:

Haile Mariam Mengistu was convicted of genocide and sentenced to death in absentia. I don't think it's right for Zim to protect him — Tawanda Moyo (@tbmoyo) 25 мая 2013 г.

Millions of Ethiopian families all over the world are waiting for JUSTICE: #ZIMBABWE Please DEPORT Mengistu Haile Mariam back to Ethiopia for crimes against humanity #ExtraditeMengistu https://t.co/UZc7fLZu2f — Ethiopia ፐwєєተร (@Ethiopia_Abebe) 16 ноября 2017 г.

