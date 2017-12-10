Register
13:58 GMT +310 December 2017
    Former Ethiopian president Mengistu Haile Marian, is seen in Ethiopia, in this Aug. 9, 1990 file photo

    Will Justice Finally Be Served for Ethiopia’s Mengistu After Mugabe's Ouster?

    © AP Photo/ Aris Saris
    World
    There may be a new twist in the story of the notorious Col. Mengistu Haile Mariam, convicted of genocide in Ethiopia but granted asylum in Zimbabwe under Mugabe, now that his patron has been toppled.

    The stunning transition of power on November 21, 2017 ended Mugabe’s 37-year, iron-fisted rule, with his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa ushering in a new era in the country.

    The power shift was to fulfill a number of goals, Deutsche Welle cited major general SB Moyo as saying, namely ending social and economic suffering and bringing criminals to justice.

    People wait for the inauguration ceremony to swear in Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as president in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mike Hutchings
    Better Than Waiting to be Killed: Mugabe’s Nephew Fled Zimbabwe, Fears for Life

    This primarily concerns Ethiopia’s Marxist ex-leader, who is ultimately expected to be brought to justice. Mugabe gave Haile Mariam a residence permit after the latter fled his home country in 1991, in the hopes that the experienced former Ethiopian leader would train and arm Zimbabweans.

    In an attempt to suppress their political rivals, in an operation dubbed the "Red Terror", Mengistu’s circle allegedly killed about half a million people, including the last Ethiopian emperor.

    Though convicted in absentia to life in prison, Mengistu, Mugabe’s then adviser on security issues, was not handed over to the new Ethiopian authorities in 2006, when the latter filed a request.

    Social media users are increasingly asking about the fate of the 80-year-old Mengistu following Mugabe’s ouster:

    Many strongly demand the alleged perpetrator to be forcefully extradited and taken to a court of law to face justice, at long last:

    READ MORE: Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Unlikely to Deliver on Economic Policy Promises

     

