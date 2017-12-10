Lebanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters Near US Embassy in Beirut

Dozens of people gathered near the US embassy in Beirut to protest against Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas at people who were protesting outside the US embassy in Beirut after some protesters threw rocks at the police.

The protest was organized by a local Islamic group. People brought Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, denouncing Arab leaders for their inaction.

Tear gas and small clashes outside US embassy in Beirut as protesters throw rocks at police following Trump's Jerusalem decision. Several young men being carried out. pic.twitter.com/KmzSghJ7BL — Louisa Loveluck (@leloveluck) December 10, 2017

Shortly after the rally's beginning, the clashes between protesters and the Lebanese security forces started.

Islamic groups hold protest outside US embassy in Beirut — they denounce Arab leaders for lack of action; support the intifada & call on PA to declare peace process dead pic.twitter.com/lN9P2T8gIv — Muhsinbille_MB (@Muhsinbille_MB) December 10, 2017

​The Lebanese security forces have barricaded the main road to the US embassy as protesters set fires in the street.

I would love to interview @jaredkushner about these protests outside the US Embassy in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/XYNgVen6ac — Mark Kewman (@mkewman) December 10, 2017

​

​

