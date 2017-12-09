Register
    Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove

    Brexiteer Says UK Voters Can Change Final Trade Deal with EU

    The Brits will have their say over Theresa May’s Brexit deal at the general election in 2022, Michael Gove has claimed.

    Writing for The Daily Telegraph, the government’s environment secretary noted that as long as the nation prefers to make changes to the existing agreement on the single market and customs union after the transition period is over, it will be allowed to do so.

    "The British people will be in control. If the British people dislike the agreement that we have negotiated with the EU, the agreement will allow a future government to diverge."

    The environment secretary hailed the British Prime Minister’s "tenacity and skill" in securing an agreement with Brussels to initiate post-Brexit trade negotiations; his remarks coming after May’s progress got approval from both wings of the Tories.

    Reports suggest the cabinet will meet on December 19 to discuss its "end state" plans for Brexit, just two days before Christmas week.

    The next general election is due to be held in 2022, three years after the UK leaves the EU. However, it could be sooner if the prime minister calls one and MPs agree to it, or if the government collapses.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    'Breakthrough We Needed': UK, EU Brexit Talks Move Forward

    Friday’s deal between Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker suggested the there would be no "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the republic, as well as secured the rights of EU citizens to live, work and study in Britain and vice versa.

    Juncker called the talks a "Brexiteer Says UK Voters Can Change Final Trade Deal with EU breakthrough" and expressed confidence that the EU leaders would approve it at a European Council summit next week.

