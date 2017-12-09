Canadian Baseball Bat-Wielding Man Confronts Colombian Family in 'Hate Crime'

A man with a baseball has attacked a family of Colombian immigrants in Canada calling them “terrorists" and "ISIS" (Daesh in Arabic), media reports said.

The incident happened in a parking lot of a shopping mall in St. Thomas, Ontario.

Police hurried to the scene after being tipped off about a baseball-toting man attacking another man.

The attacker fled the scene before the police car arrived, but the incident was captured on video by the alleged victim’s son.

Sergio Estepa, an immigrant from Colombia, told police that when he and his wife went to the mall to meet their son after school, they were approached by a man carrying a baseball bat.

"I think it was my beard and the fact we speak with an accent," Estepa said in an interview with CTV News, a Canadian broadcast television network.

The suspected attacker, Mark Phillips, 36, was arrested shortly afterwards and is facing three counts of armed assault and charges of aggravated assault.