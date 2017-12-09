Former Rivals Hamas, Fatah United Against Trump's Move on Jerusalem - PLO Member

A member of the Palestine Liberation Organization has commented on Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, as well as Russia's efforts in the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Hamas and Fatah movements have united to stand against the decision of US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Wasel Abu Yousef, told Sputnik Saturday.

"We are united now to stand against the occupant government and the decision of the US toward Jerusalem. We confirm as the Palestinian movements… that Jerusalem is the internal capital of Palestine," the official said.

In response to Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Hamas called for an "intifada" against Israel.

At the same time, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has reportedly decided not to hold a planned meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence to protest Trump's move.

On October 10, the rival Palestinian movements Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, and Fatah, the dominant Palestinian political party, began a new round of reconciliation talks under the mediation of Egyptian authorities. The next day, the movements signed an agreement with both sides promising it would usher in a new era of Palestinian unity.

Russia's Stance in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] expressed his very clear point of view, saying that international resolutions and international law are the basis for the resolution of the conflict in the region. We also believe that Russia and President Putin are friends of the Palestinian people and are always on the side of the legitimate international resolutions and international law," Wasel Abu Yousef said.

The PLO Executive Committee's member has called on all friendly countries to take steps that would help resolve the situation around Jerusalem.

Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy there from Tel Aviv has caused concern in a number of countries around the world.

Following the announcement made by Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision could complicate the situation in the region and might lead to a division within the international community.

Previously, Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas discussed the Middle East peace process, with the Russian president expressing support for the immediate resumption of direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on all controversial issues, including the status of Jerusalem.