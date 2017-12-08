Protest in London Against US Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Several Palestinian organizations organized a mass protest in London against the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Protesters gathered outside the US Embassy in the British capital in a demonstration under the slogan "Hands off Jerusalem!"

The protest is taking place just hours after fierce clashes in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip where hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated against Trump's decision on Jerusalem. As a result, over 200 people were injured and 2 people were reportedly killed.

Donald Trump's decision to officially recognize the city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital sent ripples across the Muslim world, with thousands of people in different countries taking part in protest rallies held in response to this development.

Trump announced Wednesday the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin preparations for the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv. He also urged other countries to follow the US move.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement declared Friday a "day of rage" and the beginning an uprising over the US move.

An emergency UN Security Council has been called for this Friday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in light of the US policy reversal, condemned by the UN chief and world leaders.