18:20 GMT +308 December 2017
    Protests in Kabul

    Muslims Worldwide Protest Against Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © Sputnik/ J. Kargyar
    0 21

    Muslims all over the world took to the streets to voice their outrage over US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    The US president's decision to officially recognize the city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital sent ripples across the Muslim world, with thousands of people in different countries taking part in protest rallies held in response to this development.

    West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem

    Dozens of protesters clashed with Israeli security forces as numerous Palestinian residents of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem rose up to protest against Trump’s declaration.

    Palestinian protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on December 8, 2017 against US President Donald Trump's latest decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
    © AFP 2017/ SAID KHATIB
    Palestinian protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on December 8, 2017 against US President Donald Trump's latest decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

    The protests were preceded by Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, declaring Friday a "day of rage" and calling for a new intifada.

    Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Nasser Shiyoukhi
    Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017

    Reacting to this development, Israel bolstered the police presence in Jerusalem and deployed additional army units to the West Bank.

    Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 8, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI
    Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 8, 2017

    About 200 Palestinians ended up injured in the ensuing clashes between Israeli security forces and the protesters, with one person reportedly getting killed.

    Afghanistan

    Protesters in Kabul were carrying banners with anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans like “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” as well as placards depicting crossed-out American and Israeli flags.

    Protests in Kabul
    © Sputnik/ J. Kargyar
    Protests in Kabul

    Some of the rally participants were also bearing banners proclaiming Jerusalem as “the capital of Palestine.”

    Protests in Kabul
    © Sputnik/ J. Kargyar
    Protests in Kabul

    Jordan

    The protests however were not limited to Afghanistan, as thousands have gathered in the streets of the Jordanian capital of Amman to publicly decry Trump’s actions.

    ​The protesters burned American and Israeli flags and, and called upon the government to sever relations with Israel, according to media reports.

    Indonesia and Malaysia

    Their outrage was echoed by thousands of protesters in Indonesia and Malaysia who also took to the streets chanting anti-US slogans, with protesters in Kuala Lumpur burning an effigy of President Trump.

    Egypt

    Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cairo, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans.

    Turkey

    Thousands of pro-Palestinian sympathizers marched along the streets of the Turkish capital of Istanbul, chanting slogans like "down with America!" and "down with Israel!".

    Protest at the building of the USA general consulate in Istanbul
    © Sputnik/ Erhan Demirtaş
    Protest at the building of the USA general consulate in Istanbul

    Afghanistan, Palestine, Israel, Jordan, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia
