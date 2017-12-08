Muslims Worldwide Protest Against Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The US president's decision to officially recognize the city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital sent ripples across the Muslim world, with thousands of people in different countries taking part in protest rallies held in response to this development.
West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem
Dozens of protesters clashed with Israeli security forces as numerous Palestinian residents of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem rose up to protest against Trump’s declaration.
The protests were preceded by Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, declaring Friday a "day of rage" and calling for a new intifada.
Reacting to this development, Israel bolstered the police presence in Jerusalem and deployed additional army units to the West Bank.
About 200 Palestinians ended up injured in the ensuing clashes between Israeli security forces and the protesters, with one person reportedly getting killed.
Afghanistan
Protesters in Kabul were carrying banners with anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans like “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” as well as placards depicting crossed-out American and Israeli flags.
Some of the rally participants were also bearing banners proclaiming Jerusalem as “the capital of Palestine.”
Jordan
The protests however were not limited to Afghanistan, as thousands have gathered in the streets of the Jordanian capital of Amman to publicly decry Trump’s actions.
#Amman protest gathered 1000s downtown today. Crowds now moving to US Embassy. #jerusalem #القدس #القدس_عاصمة_فلسطين #ترامپ pic.twitter.com/ANTy4CaKmB— Alisa Zaira Reznick (@AlisaReznick) 8 декабря 2017 г.
The protesters burned American and Israeli flags and, and called upon the government to sever relations with Israel, according to media reports.
Indonesia and Malaysia
Their outrage was echoed by thousands of protesters in Indonesia and Malaysia who also took to the streets chanting anti-US slogans, with protesters in Kuala Lumpur burning an effigy of President Trump.
Protest happening in Malaysia right now! #jerusalem pic.twitter.com/TplrLtrpLL— zakimits (@zakimits) 8 декабря 2017 г.
Egypt
Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cairo, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans.
Turkey
Thousands of pro-Palestinian sympathizers marched along the streets of the Turkish capital of Istanbul, chanting slogans like "down with America!" and "down with Israel!".
