Muslims Worldwide Protest Against Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Muslims all over the world took to the streets to voice their outrage over US President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The US president's decision to officially recognize the city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital sent ripples across the Muslim world, with thousands of people in different countries taking part in protest rallies held in response to this development.

West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem

Dozens of protesters clashed with Israeli security forces as numerous Palestinian residents of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem rose up to protest against Trump’s declaration.

© AFP 2017/ SAID KHATIB Palestinian protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah on December 8, 2017 against US President Donald Trump's latest decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

The protests were preceded by Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, declaring Friday a "day of rage" and calling for a new intifada.

© AP Photo/ Nasser Shiyoukhi Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017

Reacting to this development, Israel bolstered the police presence in Jerusalem and deployed additional army units to the West Bank.

© AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 8, 2017

About 200 Palestinians ended up injured in the ensuing clashes between Israeli security forces and the protesters, with one person reportedly getting killed.

Afghanistan

Protesters in Kabul were carrying banners with anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans like “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” as well as placards depicting crossed-out American and Israeli flags.

© Sputnik/ J. Kargyar Protests in Kabul

Some of the rally participants were also bearing banners proclaiming Jerusalem as “the capital of Palestine.”

© Sputnik/ J. Kargyar Protests in Kabul

Jordan

The protests however were not limited to Afghanistan, as thousands have gathered in the streets of the Jordanian capital of Amman to publicly decry Trump’s actions.

​The protesters burned American and Israeli flags and, and called upon the government to sever relations with Israel, according to media reports.

Indonesia and Malaysia

Their outrage was echoed by thousands of protesters in Indonesia and Malaysia who also took to the streets chanting anti-US slogans, with protesters in Kuala Lumpur burning an effigy of President Trump.

Egypt

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cairo, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israeli slogans.

Turkey

Thousands of pro-Palestinian sympathizers marched along the streets of the Turkish capital of Istanbul, chanting slogans like "down with America!" and "down with Israel!".