Palestinians Protest Against Trump’s Jerusalem Decision

Political movements have called on the Palestinian people to hold a general strike to protest against US President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday his decision was recognition of reality. He also instructed the State Department to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

An emergency UN Security Council has been called for this Friday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process in light of the US policy reversal, condemned by the UN chief and world leaders.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned Trump in a phone call about consequences of his decision for the peace process, security and stability in the region, his spokesperson said.

Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem and believes its status should be determined by a pact with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state with the capital in Jerusalem.