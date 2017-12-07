Et Tu, Brute? Wikipedia 'Recognizes' Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel

While world leaders ponder what to do in the wake of Trump's decision to unilaterally revise the status of Jerusalem, it appears that the Wikipedia page dedicated to Israel has already listed the ancient city as the country's capital.
Wikipedia further describes Jerusalem as Israel's "seat of government and proclaimed capital" while Tel Aviv is labeled as the country’s "economy and technology center."
The article notes however that Jerusalem is recognized internationally only "by the United States, the Czech Republic, Finland, Philippines, and Vanuatu."
The following picture are from @Wikipedia and needs to be corrected immediately.— Lorenzo White (@Real_L_White) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Please retweet to raise awareness!#BoycottWikipedia
Trump's decision are not supported by the @UN #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/6irYAX81tJ
