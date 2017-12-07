Et Tu, Brute? Wikipedia 'Recognizes' Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel

As US President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, his move was already "endorsed" by the world’s largest free online encyclopedia.

While world leaders ponder what to do in the wake of Trump's decision to unilaterally revise the status of Jerusalem, it appears that the Wikipedia page dedicated to Israel has already listed the ancient city as the country's capital.

Wikipedia further describes Jerusalem as Israel's "seat of government and proclaimed capital" while Tel Aviv is labeled as the country’s "economy and technology center."

The article notes however that Jerusalem is recognized internationally only "by the United States, the Czech Republic, Finland, Philippines, and Vanuatu."