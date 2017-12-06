Register
21:11 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pope Francis

    Pope Francis on Jerusalem: 'I Pray to God That Prudence Prevails'

    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    World
    Get short URL
    310

    Hours before Donald Trump is likely to announce his decision on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Pope Francis has expressed his concern over the situation developing around the city.

    Pope Francis in his weekly address urged to preserve Jerusalem's status quo in accordance with the UN resolutions, noting that the city is "a unique place, sacred for Jews, Christians and Muslims," which thus holds a "special vocation for peace."

    "I pray to God that this identity is preserved and reinforced, for the sake of the Holy Land, the Middle East and the whole world, and that wisdom and prudence prevail," he added.

    The pope's appeal comes a day after he held a telephone conversation with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas against the background of US President Trump's looming decision on moving the US diplomatic missions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing the latter as Israel's capital.

    READ MORE: Erdogan: 'Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a Red Line', Turkey May Cut Ties With Israel

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran's Supreme Leader, Hamas Blast US Plan to Relocate Its Embassy to Jerusalem
    The legal status of Jerusalem has been contested ever since 1947 when the UN adopted a plan to divide Palestinian territories into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem being a separated body under the UN authority.

    Nowadays Israel and Palestine both claim sovereignty over parts of the city and demand Jerusalem as their capital, neither of which being widely recognized in the international arena.

    Related:

    Iran's Supreme Leader, Hamas Blast US Plan to Relocate Its Embassy to Jerusalem
    US Consulate Forbids Employees From Traveling to Jerusalem's Old City, West Bank
    Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Supports US Recognizing City as Israel's Capital
    Palestine Envoy Warns US of Intifada if Trump Declares Jerusalem Israeli Capital
    Arab League, Palestinians Warn US Against Recognizing Jerusalem Israeli Capital
    Top-5 Facts About Jerusalem as Trump Reportedly Set to Call it Israel's Capital
    US to Lose Its Mediator Role by Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's Capital - NGO
    Tags:
    capital, Palestine, Israel, United States, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok