Register
21:12 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Samuel Schmid, Chair of the IOC Disciplinary Commission, and Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, attend a news conference after an Executive Board meeting on sanctions for Russian athletes, in Lausanne, Switzerland, December 5, 2017

    IOC's Russian Athlete Ban Brings Cold War to Sports – Hockey Club Deputy Chief

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    World
    Get short URL
    5101

    The International Olympic Committee has barred Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Li Longmou, Deputy Director General of the Beijing Hockey Club Kunlun Red Star, has told Sputnik that this is a politically motivated decision.

    Li Longmou, Deputy Director General of the Beijing Hockey Club Kunlun Red Star, said that Russia's non-participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics "will lead to a situation where there will be no one to look at in the ice hockey program because the world's two largest professional leagues — the NHL and the KHL — will not compete."

    "Undoubtedly, tickets for hockey will not be sold, which will deal a heavy blow to the development of this sport. In addition, this may have a negative impact on the financial aspect of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as a whole," Li added.

    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo

    According to him, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was too slow to announce its decision to form a special commission that would select the Russian athletes who will compete under a neutral flag.

    "Why was the evidence [of Russian athletes allegedly using performance enhancing substances] presented only now, not in the course of the investigation? Why did the IOC fail to conduct a meticulous probe? I believe that bureaucracy in the International Olympic Committee is going off the scale," he pointed out.

    Li echoed the remarks by Russian national ice hockey team forward Ilya Kovalchuk, who earlier said that "Russian hockey players need to go to the Winter Olympics" and that "the IOC's decision [on Russia] is purely political."

    READ MORE: Gorbachev: Olympic Committee's Decision on Russia Hurts Int'l Cooperation

    "I agree with Kovalchuk saying that Russia must participate. The decision of the IOC does have political undertones, and it can be called a cold war in sports," he emphasized. 

    At the same time, Li said that "Kunlun players should adhere to the KHL's decision, in line with previous agreements."

    "If the KHL declares that it will not take part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, we will have to comply with the relevant instructions and we will not send our players to Pyeongchang," he concluded.

    Declaring Russia guilty of alleged state-sponsored doping on Tuesday, the IOC announced that the Russian Olympic Committee had been banned from competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    READ MORE: Russia Banned From 2018 Olympics, Clean Athletes May Compete Under Neutral Flag

    IOC President Thomas Bach, for his part, pointed out that the Russian athletes who will prove they are "clean" can take part in the Winter Olympics under a neutral flag.

    Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang has said that despite the fact that Beijing opposes doping in sports, it advocates for the protection of the rights of doping-free athletes.

    "The Chinese government has always been against doping, but at the same time, we believe that the rights and interests of all doping-free athletes should be protected, the transparency and honesty of sports events should be maintained," the spokesperson pointed out.

    Related:

    Russian Deputy PM: WADA Informant's Doping Diaries Edited to Match Certain Facts
    IOC Disqualifies Five Russian Athletes Over Doping Violations
    Anti-Doping Specialist Defends Russian Skiers, Calls McLaren Report 'Sad'
    IOC Sanctions Four Russian Skeleton Athletes for Alleged Breaking Doping Rules
    Tags:
    agreements, doping, evidence, decision, impact, ice hockey, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok