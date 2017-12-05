Register
21:26 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this February 22, 2015, file photo, a soldier gives the thumbs up as Turkish army's armored vehicles and tanks roll in Syrian town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, as they return from the Ottoman tomb in Syria.

    Pentagon Takes Credit for Russian-Syrian Victory Over Terrorism

    © AP Photo/ Mursel Coban
    World
    Get short URL
    307

    Before the start of the operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, more than 70% of the territory of Syria was under Daesh control. Now Daesh controlls less than 5%, and its area continues to shrink. However, Pentagon believes that the Syrian government and Russia have not demonstrated any real commitment to defeating Daesh.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Army and its allies are poised to regain the handful of communities which remain under the control of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists, bringing peace to the conflict-ravaged country — something that the Pentagon claims as its own success.

    "Most of the territory liberated in Iraq and Syria has been liberated through the efforts of the Global Coalition and its partners," Eric Pahon told Sputnik. 

    Pahon said the US-led coalition would continue to operate in Syria to completely defeat the terror group, stabilize liberated territory and allow for the return of displaced Syrians.

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Offensive Against Daesh on Euphrates Eastern Bank (VIDEO)

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US Aims to Facilitate Geneva-8 Talks on Syria
    On Monday, Russian military envoy Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Poplavsky said that operations against Daesh were nearing an end, while the Russian Center for Syria's Reconciliation said the terrorist group would be eliminated from areas east of the Euphrates "in the coming days."

    On October, 24 Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of defense ministers of ASEAN member countries and dialogue partners that "now Daesh controlled less than 5% of the Syrian territory. However, before the start of the operation of the Russian Air and Space Forces, more than 70% of the territory of Syria was under Daesh control".

     

    October 13, 2017: Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria Operation Results
    © Sputnik/
    October 13, 2017: Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria Operation Results

    In late September 2017, the Syrian Foreign Minister said that the fight against the terrorist organization Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is over and Damascus was ready to discuss the issue of the Syrian Kurds' self-governance. Aditionally, the Syrian city of Raqqa was liberated by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. However, Damascus still considers Raqqa occupied until it is returned to the control of the Syrian government army.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Syria Intercepts Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus - Reports
    The Russian Aerospace Forces have played the key and indispensable role in supporting the Syrian government in their fight against terrorists since 2015 at the request of President Bashar Assad. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus by providing humanitarian aid. Moscow has also helped facilitate discussing the reconciliation between the government and the opposition, in Geneva and Astana. During the September round of the Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three states that serve as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed on four de-escalation zones in Syria.

    READ MORE: As Syrian Army Cements Victory, Foreign Investors Seek Role in Post-War Economy

    The Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011, while troops were fighting against numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups. The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

    Related:

    Russia to Largely Shape the Post-War Future of Syria - German Foreign Minister
    Netanyahu Threatened Assad With Strike on Syria if Iran Sets Up Bases - Reports
    Israel's Army Reports About Rocket Fired From Syria at Golan Heights
    Netanyahu Says Israel Won't Allow Iran to 'Entrench Itself Militarily' in Syria
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Pentagon, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok