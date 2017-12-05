Register
    Patriot missile launcher system (File)

    US Patriot May Have Failed to Shield Saudis From Houthi Rocket - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    US President Donald Trump has praised his country's Patriot interceptor missiles, but a new investigation into a recent attempted attack on Saudi Arabia casts shadow on his appraisal.

    Reports that the Saudi Arabian air defense systems allegedly destroyed a ballistic missile fired on Riyadh by Houthi forces last month may be "wrong," according to the New York Times.

    In early November, it was reported that Saudi Arabia's US-made Patriot air defense system shot down an alleged Burqan-2 missile which was launched from Yemeni territory by Houthi rebels.

    Commenting on the incident, US President Donald Trump heaped praise on the Patriot system, which he said "knocked the missile out of the air."

    "That's how good we are. Nobody makes what we make, and now we're selling it all over the world," he was quoted as saying by the New York Times.

    However, the newspaper referred to the analysis of photo and video materials which allegedly confirmed the missile penetrating the Saudi air defenses and exploding near the airport of Riyadh.

    The New York Times also cited eyewitnesses as saying that there was an explosion twelve miles away from the Riyadh airport. This corroborates the newspaper's suggestion that during the flight, a warhead separated from the missile's rear tube, which was destroyed by Saudi Arabia's Patriot system.

    A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport
    © REUTERS/ Houthi Military Media Unit
    A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport

    In this vein, the newspaper recalled that in the past, the US government has "overstated" the effectiveness of the Patriot systems, which gained notoriety when they were used during the 1991 Gulf War.

    READ MORE: Why Alleged Failed Houthi Rocket Attack on Mecca is a Rather 'Strange Act'

    Despite Pentagon reports about the Patriots "near-perfect record" downing Iraqi-modified Scud missiles, subsequent reports revealed quite the opposite, according to the New York Times.

    As for Burqan-2, it is a version of the Scud missile, which in turn is NATO's reporting name for the Soviet-made tactical ballistic missile P-17 which remains in service in some countries, including North Korea.

    READ MORE: Political Analyst: 'After Saleh's Death We Will Witness Massacre in Yemen'

    Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2015. The internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, is fighting the Houthi movement, backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

    A Scud missile. File photo
    CC0
    A Scud missile. File photo

    Yesterday, it was reported that Saleh was killed during fighting between his supporters and their former allies, the Houthi forces, after he urged them to "turn a new page" with the Saudi-led coalition, which he said should stop its airstrikes on Yemen and end its blockade.

    territory, air defense, video, Houthi rebels, missile, Patriot, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
