White House Officials Claim Damascus Lacks Resources to Win Civil War

The Syrian Army and its allies are getting closer to defeating terrorism in the region and bringing peace to the war-ravaged country. However, US President Donald Trump's administration believes that the Syrian government is no longer capable of ensuring victory in the ongoing civil war, amid serious material and human losses.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post reported on Monday that Damascus is unable to ensure peace in the areas it controls because of a lack of resources and a rising tide of grievances, citing senior US officials in the White House.

These sources in the Trump administration said that Damascus would barely be able to effectively control the regions previously controlled by opposition movements or by the Kurdish troops even after their liberation, the newspaper added.

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Continued US Military Presence in Syria Raises Risk of Wider Regional War

According to the media outlet, the US officials believe about 80 percent of troops fighting in the ranks of pro-government forces in Syria are foreigners, including the combatants from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, citing the military operation to liberate the city of Al Bukamal from the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

READ MORE: As Syrian Army Cements Victory, Foreign Investors Seek Role in Post-War Economy

Earlier, it was reported that there were 1,720 American troops in Syria, three times as many as the 503 troops in Syria that US military officials had previously informed reporters about, which could lead to a wider war in the region.

The Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011; troops have fought numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups, including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Menawhile, the international community has organized two platforms for discussing the reconciliation between the government and the opposition, in Geneva and Astana. During the September round of the Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three states that serve as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed on four de-escalation zones within Syria. The last round of Geneva talks took place on November 28.