White House Officials Claim Damascus Lacks Resources to Win Civil War

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post reported on Monday that Damascus is unable to ensure peace in the areas it controls because of a lack of resources and a rising tide of grievances, citing senior US officials in the White House.
These sources in the Trump administration said that Damascus would barely be able to effectively control the regions previously controlled by opposition movements or by the Kurdish troops even after their liberation, the newspaper added.
Earlier, it was reported that there were 1,720 American troops in Syria, three times as many as the 503 troops in Syria that US military officials had previously informed reporters about, which could lead to a wider war in the region.
The Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011; troops have fought numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups, including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Menawhile, the international community has organized two platforms for discussing the reconciliation between the government and the opposition, in Geneva and Astana. During the September round of the Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three states that serve as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed on four de-escalation zones within Syria. The last round of Geneva talks took place on November 28.
