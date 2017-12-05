Register
21:26 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Servicemen during the efforts to demine the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria

    White House Officials Claim Damascus Lacks Resources to Win Civil War

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    World
    Get short URL
    2112

    The Syrian Army and its allies are getting closer to defeating terrorism in the region and bringing peace to the war-ravaged country. However, US President Donald Trump's administration believes that the Syrian government is no longer capable of ensuring victory in the ongoing civil war, amid serious material and human losses.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post reported on Monday that Damascus is unable to ensure peace in the areas it controls because of a lack of resources and a rising tide of grievances, citing senior US officials in the White House.

    These sources in the Trump administration said that Damascus would barely be able to effectively control the regions previously controlled by opposition movements or by the Kurdish troops even after their liberation, the newspaper added.

    Armed men in uniform identified by Syrian Democratic forces as US special operations forces walk in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqa on May 25, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Continued US Military Presence in Syria Raises Risk of Wider Regional War
    According to the media outlet, the US officials believe about 80 percent of troops fighting in the ranks of pro-government forces in Syria are foreigners, including the combatants from Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, citing the military operation to liberate the city of Al Bukamal from the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

    READ MORE: As Syrian Army Cements Victory, Foreign Investors Seek Role in Post-War Economy

    Earlier, it was reported that there were 1,720 American troops in Syria, three times as many as the 503 troops in Syria that US military officials had previously informed reporters about, which could lead to a wider war in the region.

    The Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011; troops have fought numerous opposition factions as well as terrorist groups,  including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Menawhile, the international community has organized two platforms for discussing the reconciliation between the government and the opposition, in Geneva and Astana. During the September round of the Astana talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey, the three states that serve as guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, agreed on four de-escalation zones within Syria. The last round of Geneva talks took place on November 28.

    Related:

    Continued US Military Presence in Syria Raises Risk of Wider Regional War
    Ex-US Air Force Officer Explains Pentagon's Reports on Troops Number in Syria
    US Aims to Facilitate Geneva-8 Talks on Syria
    US May Keep Bases in Syria Despite Ending Support for Rebels
    Tags:
    civil war, media, Daesh, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok