Register
21:29 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City December 4, 2017

    PLO, Riyadh, Paris Warn US Not to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    World
    Get short URL
    535

    US President Donald Trump's much-anticipated decision on the status of Jerusalem has sounded alarm bells in the Middle East and beyond.

    Husam Zomlot, the top representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the US, has warned Washington not to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which he said will have "catastrophic consequences" and prompt a "strategic and political" response from the PLO, according to Iran's Press TV news agency.

    "That would be actually the kiss of death to the two-state solution because Jerusalem is at the very heart of the two-state solution," Zomlot was quoted as saying by Press TV.

    He was echoed by Saudi ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman, who said that Washington's move with respect to the status of Jerusalem "would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region."

    READ MORE: Trump Has ‘No Appreciation’ of Impacts From Recognizing Jerusalem As Capital

    French President Emmanuel Macron has, for his part, expressed concern over President Trump's possible move related to Jerusalem's status, according to a statement issued by the French government.

    Macron also underscored that "the status of Jerusalem must be resolved through peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians, and particularly those relating to the establishment of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Jerusalem as their capital."

    Earlier, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cautioned that the White House's decision on Jerusalem may hamper the peace process and is "unacceptable for Palestinians, Arabs and internationally."

    Late last week, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kusher said that the US President was allegedly close to a decision on the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    In November 1947, the UN approved a plan stipulating the partition British-controlled Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state, with Jerusalem being established as a "separated body" with a special political status. Despite international support for the two-state solution, hopes for its implementation were dashed during the 1947-48 Civil War and 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

    Russia, China, India, most of the countries of South America and all predominantly-Muslim nations recognize Palestinian statehood.

    In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to accord Palestine 'Non-Member Observer State' status, with only the US, Canada, Israel, the Czech Republic, Panama and four other countries voting against the move.

    READ MORE: Palestine Envoy Warns US of Intifada if Trump Declares Jerusalem Israeli Capital

    The PLO demands that Israel should withdraw from the Palestinian territories that it seized during the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel proclaimed its ownership over East Jerusalem.

    Jerusalem was declared the unified capital of Israel in 1980 in a move that was never recognized by the majority of UN states and international organizations.

    Related:

    Arab League, Palestinians Warn US Against Recognizing Jerusalem Israeli Capital
    Hamas Warns US Against Relocating Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    Trump Expected to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital Next Week - Reports
    Trump Wants to 'Give Peace a Shot' Before Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
    Tags:
    consequences, solution, decision, tensions, response, Palestine Liberation Organization, Donald Trump, Palestine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok