Register
21:27 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Teriberka, Kola Peninsula, Russia

    Kola Wind Park to Reportedly Provide Energy to Half of Russian Northern Port

    CC BY 2.0 / Ninara / Teriberka, Kola Peninsula, Russia
    World
    Get short URL
    0 21

    As the International Arctic Forum has kicked off in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on Monday, Sputnik has debated with Paul Logchies, Head of LLC Windlife Kola Vetro LL1 wind energy company, their prospects and most inspiring achievements on the Kola Peninsula.

    Sputnik: Hi Paul. We are glad to welcome you here, in the Sputnik studio. I’d like to learn more about your project(s) in the Murmansk region. As far as I know you’ve been working on it for a long time  — for about 10 years, right?

    Paul Logchies: Ten years ago we got the first contacts with the Kola Science Center. The Center has studied the winds, speeds in the Kola Peninsula. And they came to the conclusion that the wind is phenomenal. That’s the main reason why we ended up in the Murmansk region.

    Sputnik:  As far as I understand, a lot of energy can be generated in this way, with wind turbines. How much energy, according to your estimates?

    Nigel Greenwood, assistant ice navigator, left, talks with second officer Ilkka Alhoke on the bridge of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as they sail through sea ice while traversing the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    Arctic Countries Sign ‘Historic Agreement’ to Prevent Commercial Fishing

    Paul Logchies: According to the reports done by UNDP in late 1999, there is space for 1,200 megawatts of wind turbines.

    Sputnik: And, so that our listeners could better understand it, how much is that? Is it enough for a city, or a small town?

    Paul Logchies: Two hundred megawatts produces enough energy for 200,000 households.  Overall, It’s about half of Murmansk houses.

    Sputnik: Is it completely green?

    Paul Logchies: Yes, it is completely green. 

    Sputnik: Is the construction of a wind power plant is equally harmless? As you know, a big part of this forum is devoted to ecological issues, and year 2017 has been declared "the year of ecology" in Russia.

    Paul Logchies:  We’ve been studying this subject for the last ten years, we’ve done many reports – environmental reports, geological reports. Yes, it is harmless, as the area has a very good infrastructure, with the roads going from Murmansk to Teriberka, it’s a good one, we can use it and thus not alter the environment at all.

    Sputnik: This is very important, right now. So, how many turbines are going to be there? As far as I know about 80?

    Paul Logchies: It used to be 80 turbines, but we’ve scaled that number down, as we have increased the capacity of our wind turbines. We will now have 56 wind turbines, each having the capacity of 3.5 megawatts.

    Sputnik:  The project took a lot of time, as you also said — about 10 years to bring it to this stage, when your company is cooperating with Enel [construction company], as far as I know.

    Paul Logchies: Yes, we made an agreement only this year with Enel company  to carry out the project. Enel will be the main investor in the total CapEx of the windpark.

    Sputnik: Is the Russian government going to invest some money into the project?

    Paul Logchies: The Russian government is not going to invest any money in the project: they do agree to the project, and we went through a tender process in order to obtain government’s capacity support.  Once we have it installed, and we are generating power.

    Sputnik: What were the obstacles on your way, the long way you’ve come?

    Paul Logchies: The main difficulty was legislation in this country. When we started 10 years ago nobody ever heard of wind energy. Russia is a country where oil and gas are streaming out of the ears, so it’s difficult for people to look at other sources of energy production. It took until early 2013 that the government finally put in the legislation which was required. Now, you see it over the last two years, that wind energy overall in this country is growing exponentially. 

    Sputnik: By 2019, how far will you have gone by then? What goals are you planning to meet by 2019?

    Paul Logchies: 2019? I don’t think you’ll see a lot of changes from where we are right now. But at the present time, there are three wind turbine manufacturing companies which are setting up production in this country, and it’ll take about two years for them to start producing the first wind turbines. After 2019, I would say within the course of two or three years you will see over a thousand megawatts being installed all over this country.

    Sputnik: Are you interested maybe in some other regions except the Murmansk area, Teriberka? In the Russian Arctic there are a lot of places where there is a lot of wind which you can use to generate energy.

    Paul Logchies: When you look at the wind atlas of this country, Northern Russia has a lot of wind potential. And wind is necessary to have an economically viable project. We would look further to the north of this country. Many developers are looking to the southern parts of Russia, but my problem with the southern part is that there’s no wind. There is a lot of solar energy, which is good, but it’s not my business. And in Northern Russia there are enough places where you can install wind parks.  And thereby you can take care of the environment a little bit more than you do right now with oil and gas coming on shore  and just polluting everything. 

    Sputnik: And the project in Teriberka costs, as far as I know, about 330 million dollars?

    Paul Logchies: That is correct. 

    Sputnik: Is it the whole sum?

    Paul Logchies: The estimate of the total CapEx of the project will be 330 million US dollars.

    Sputnik: Can it become more costly, more expensive as time passes?

    Paul Logchies: We are trying not to. Within the wind industry costs are decreasing, not increasing. So, it’s getting cheaper overall all over the world. 

    Sputnik: As far as I learnt from your previous interviews, the capacity factor, or operating rate of the wind power station in Teriberka can reach 41 percent, while in Germany, for example, it’s just 18. 

    Paul Logchies: Well, that’s correct. Well, it’s slightly higher in Germany. But in northern Russia we do have this incredible figure of 41 percent. 

    Sputnik: Are you going to have any benefits from this project?

    Paul Logchies: I certainly hope so. We’ve worked here for ten years already, and we’ll be in the project for another four years. And then we’ll commission and we’ll see what it’s generating. 

    Sputnik: It’s cooperation, not competition between you and your project, and Enel Russia?

    Paul Logchies: It’s total cooperation.

    Related:

    Arctic Countries Sign ‘Historic Agreement’ to Prevent Commercial Fishing
    US Bans Providing Goods, Services for Arctic Offshore Projects With Russia
    Russian and Norway Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation in Arctic Region
    Tags:
    winds, solar energy, renewable energy, energy, Kola Peninsula, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok