Russia, US Moving Away From Lowest Point in Bilateral Relations - Ambassador

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has stated that the relations between the two countries deteriorated as a result of several issues, including the Ukrainian crisis and an alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow and Washington are getting away from the lowest point in their bilateral relations but still need to overcome current disagreements, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said Monday.

In an interview with the Kommersant FM radio station, Huntsman said that in politics and international relations, there was no such concept as a point of no return but instead were levels of relationship, adding that Russia and the United States are currently at the stage of moving away from the lowest point in their ties.

According to the diplomat, Russian-US relations have deteriorated significantly as a result of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia as well as the 2016 presidential election in the United States.

The ambassador also stressed that US President Donald Trump was aware of the importance of improving relations with Russia, noting that the US leader had several good conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including phone conversations and on-the-go contacts on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November.

Russian officials have repeatedly said that current relations with the US were at their lowest since the Cold War, adding that the country was ready for rapprochement but only on the basis of equality.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, then-president nominee Donald Trump said that he was eager to improve relations with Russia that began to worsen during the presidency of former US President Barack Obama.

However, his administration's decisions, including on imposing more sanctions on Moscow, have further deteriorated the ties. At their latest meeting on the sidelines, Putin and Trump have adopted the text of the joint declaration on the fight against terrorism in Syria, an issue that Moscow and Washington have been discussing on various levels.