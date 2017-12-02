Register
10:02 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    an artist rendition of NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft as it speeds beyond the boundary of the Solar System and enters interstellar space

    Humanity’s Most Distant Traveler Still Going After 37 Years, 13 Billion Miles

    NASA/JPL/Caltech
    World
    Get short URL
    6300

    Humanity’s most distant spacecraft surprised its operators by answering the call to fire up rockets that have not been used in almost 40 years.

    Sun
    CC0 / Pixabay
    You Have One Missed Call From Space: Interstellar Video Streaming Could Be Real
    As humanity's first visitor to interstellar space, NASA's Voyager 1 has revealed itself to be a trooper, answering commands that take almost 20 hours to arrive, and performing routine tasks and transmitting data back (another 20-hour one-way call) to the home planet.

    Launched in 1977, the interstellar space probe Voyager 1 — a product of the US-funded NASA technology-incubation center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), in California — has broken all records for spaceflight by travelling some 13 billion miles from the sun, farther than any man made device, while remaining a viable scientific platform.

    Most recently, the spacecraft was signalled to testfire a set of four small rocket thrusters that have not been operational for 37 years, to see whether the device could be remotely oriented more efficiently. Voyager 1 performed flawlessly, sending the results of the testfires back to NASA's globally-positioned terrestrial Deep Space Network.

    "The Voyager team got more excited each time with each milestone in the thruster test," stated JPL engineer Todd Barber, adding, "The mood was one of relief, joy, and incredulity after witnessing these well-rested thrusters pick up the baton as if no time had passed at all," cited by Ars Technica.

    Over the past 30 years Voyager 1's primary thrusters — used to orient the spacecraft's communication dish toward Earth — have been seen to require increasing levels of power resources to function. Switching to the smaller "trajectory correction maneuver" rockets, that have not been used since a 1980 flyby of the planet Saturn, allows for less drain on the batteries.

    The spacecraft — now over 141 times the distance between the earth and the sun — is expected to go dark some time in the next five years as the remaining energy is depleted.

    Related:

    New Possibly Habitable Exoplanet Found in the Depths of Space
    New World Capitalism: Outer Space Treaty, Now 50, Needs a Rethink Says Business
    Physicists Look for Ways to Protect Satellites' Electronic Equipment in Space
    Tags:
    traveler, interstellar, Voyager spacecraft, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Caltech, NASA, Oort Cloud, Saturn, California, Earth, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok