Assange-Trump Jr.: 'Our Offer of Being Ambassador to the US Still Stands'

The WikiLeaks founder has made an ironic remark following recent media allegations about the whistleblowing organization’s attempts to cooperate with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

"Dear @DonaldJTrumpJr our offer of being ambassador to the US still stands. I could open a hotel style embassy in DC with luxury immunity suites for whistleblowers," Julian Assange wrote on Twitter.

He added: "The public will get a turbo-charged flow of intel about the latest CIA plots to undermine democracy. DM [direct message] me."

​Earlier, The Atlantic ran a story claiming that WikiLeaks exchanged messages with the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who advised his father’s election campaign.

This publication has triggered a new wave of accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with WikiLeaks in an attempt to influence the results of the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. later responded to the allegation by publishing the entire chain of messages between himself and WikiLeaks that included only three messages he responded to.

​He didn't reply to WikiLeaks' offer or respond to any further message from them, including a suggestion that Trump should challenge the results of the election if he should lose and that President Trump should suggest Australia appoint Assange as their ambassador to the US.