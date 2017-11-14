Syrian National Congress to Give Impetus to Geneva Process - Lavrov

New Impetus to Geneva Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said said the Syrian National Dialogue Congress encourage UN colleagues to use this momentum for the "revitalization of the Geneva talks on the settlement in Syria."
Moreover, Lavrov noted that the preparations for the Congress were underway.
According to Sergei Lavrov, the event will, in fact, be the first attempt to implement UN Security Council resolution 2254, which obliged the world community to fully assist the parties of the Syrian conflict in establishing an internal interethnic dialogue.
Geneva Talks & Syrian National Congress
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennadiy Gatilov met on Tuesday to discuss the next round of Syrian talks in Geneva, the envoy's press service said in a statement.
He informed de Mistura in detail of the Syrian national dialogue congress expected to be held in Russia's southern Black Sea resort of Sochi in December, adding that the congress could last a few days.
"He took our initiative with understanding and said that he would report to the UN Secretary General, after which they will decide on the level of their participation," Gatilov said.
The press service added that the envoy intended to continue talks with international actors in the period prior to the talks.
Damascus Hopes for Political Settlement in Syria
Meanwhile, Damascus hopes that the Congress of National Dialogue of Syrians will help to promote the Syrian political settlement's process and address the issues of the future Syrian constitution, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said Tuesday.
"We are convinced that the Congress of National Dialogue of Syrians will become a main step in resolution of the Syrian issue in near future," he said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers.
The idea of creating the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi was initially proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the annual Valdai Discussion Club. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later explained that the Congress is aimed at expanding the circle of participants in the political settlement process in Syria, and address issues regarding the future Syrian constitution and parliamentary and presidential elections.
