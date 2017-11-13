Register
02:43 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian sailors walk beside Indian Navy ships, from left, INS Ranvijay (D55), a Rajput class destroyer, and INS Saptura, a Shivalik-class stealth multi-role frigate, as they arrive at Berth 15, South Harbour, in Manila, Philippines on Wednesday, June 12, 2013

    India Joins Quadrilateral Dialogue Meeting With US, Australia & Japan

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    World
    Get short URL
    121752

    Political analysts say that with growing anxiety in the Indo-Pacific with Chinese assertiveness, further complicated by the uncertainty over US's role in the region, it is not surprising that the quadrilateral dialogue has been revived.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) Amid rising assertiveness of China in the South China Sea, India has come together with US, Australia, and Japan to cooperate and coordinate in the Indo-Pacific region. Indian experts say the development was a result of present geopolitical climate in the region.

    ​On Sunday,  meeting between the officials of the four countries which form the Quadrilateral dialogue partners agreed that a "free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region serves the long-term interests of all countries in the region and of the world at large." The meeting was held a day before the ASEAN Summit.

    READ MORE: Rodrigo Duterte: No Country Needs War Over South China Sea Disputes

    In addition, the meeting also discussed the "common challenges of terrorism and proliferation linkages impacting the region," according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The significance of the statement lies in the fact that India has highlighted the links between North Korea and Pakistan in the development of their nuclear programmes.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila to attend the Summit and is slated to meet all the counterparts of the Quadrilateral dialogue partners separately one by on the sidelines of the summit.

    The last meeting of the quadrilateral dialogue took place in 2007 but didn't lead to anywhere due to Australian reluctance to join any alliance which was apparently aimed at Beijing.

    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Time’s Up: Air India Pilot Refuses to Fly, Leaving Passengers in the Lurch
    India was represented in the meeting by two MEA officials — joint secretary (East Asia) Pranay Verma, who handles India’s relations with China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea, and joint secretary (South) Vinay Kumar, who handles Australia and Philippines among other countries in the region.

    The Indian statement noted that the discussions focused on cooperation based on "converging vision and values for the promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity in an increasingly inter-connected region that they share with each other and with other partners."

    Experts in India aren't surprised with the revival of the quadrilateral dialogue.

    "Let's be clear that there is a growing anxiety in the Indo-Pacific with Chinese assertiveness, further complicated by the uncertainty over US's role in the region. Therefore, it is not surprising that the quadrilateral dialogue has been revived," Harsh Pant, distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation told Sputnik.

    Related:

    Australia Seeking to Boost ‘Quadrilateral’ Security Cooperation in Region
    China Urges India to Reconsider Joining Belt and Road Initiative
    India Again Seeking US Deferment on C-17 Aircraft Purchase
    Tags:
    security, cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South China Sea, India, Australia, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok