Putin: Russia-Turkey Relations Restored Almost in Full

The presidents of Russia and Turkey held talks in the Russian resort of Sochi on Monday to discuss regional issues including the Syrian crisis.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that Russia-Turkey ties "could be considered to be almost fully restored," while President Erdogan said that the bilateral ties are developing "every single minute."

The Russian president, who arrived in Sochi to meet his Turkish counterpart, noted that trade turnover between the two nations has grown by a third during the first eight months of the current year after a fall in 2016. He added that Russia and Turkey are cooperating on a number of regional and international issues, including the settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Эрдоган прилетел в Сочи.

Путин: Наши отношения можно считать восстановленными практически в полном объеме pic.twitter.com/sBv5Jg7xMR — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 13 ноября 2017 г.

Putin: Our relations can be considered as almost fully restored

Putin also thanked Erdogan and noted that the two countries continue the high-profile meetings, expressing the confidence that the current gathering will be successful.

The relations between the two nations have experienced a number of ups and downs in recent years after a Russian warplane was shot down by Turkey in 2015.