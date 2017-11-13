Russia's Investigative Committee Offers to Work With WADA on Rodchenkov Case

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former director of the Moscow-based Anti-Doping Centre, handed over documents allegedly proving the use of doping by Russian athletes to the commissions that are investigating the doping abuse in Russia.

The Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) has offered the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to jointly examine a file that the anti-doping agency considers is a database that the Moscow-based Anti-Doping Center used to keep samples of doping tests of Russian athletes in 2012-2015.

Russian Investigative Committee ready to cooperate with WADA — spokesperson | #World — RTGWorld (@RTGWorld) 13 ноября 2017 г.

​Svetlana Petrenko, RIC's official representative, said that WADA has said on its website it had obtained a file that contains information about the doping tests of Russian athletes in 2012-2015.

WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov is currently under investigation in Russia over the abuse of power during his term as the director of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in 2009-2013. According to the RIC, Rodchenkov gave doping to athletes disguised as vitamins.

The RIC has so far reported interim results of the investigation against Rodchenkov, indicating that there was no evidence of a doping program in Russia, and if there were any violations of the anti-doping rules, they were of an exclusively individual nature.

In 2016, Rodchenkov told the New York Times that at least 15 Russian Olympic medal winners in Sochi were part of the Russia's "doping program" designed to make the Russian national team the overall winner of the 2014 Games.