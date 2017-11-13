Register
18:29 GMT +313 November 2017
    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Turkey Wants Swift Implementation of S-400 Deal With Russia - Erdogan

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Turkey wants its S-400 agreement with Russia implemented swiftly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

    In September, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on the delivery of S-400 systems to Turkey. On September 29, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Kozhin confirmed that Turkey had made an up-front payment for the S-400s, adding that the delivery is scheduled for 2019.

    "We agreed with Russia on S-400 [supplies], the documents are signed. There are some technical details; we will discuss them within the framework of my visit with the participation of our specialists, with the Ministry of Defense as well. We want to take steps to implement this deal as soon as possible," Erdogan said at the press conference before leaving for Sochi.

    READ MORE: Ankara to Deal on Russian S-400 with Moscow Amid Failure to Get It From NATO

    Turkish president arrived in Russia on Monday morning. Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

    Speaking at the press-conference before leaving for Sochi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey has proposed to Russia a joint plan of action on the Syrian city of Afrin.

    "We have taken under control our border (near Syria's Idlib), Afrin is also a province bordering with us [Turkey] province. We cannot ignore the threat coming from Afrin and we are determined to take necessary steps. We held talks with Russia on joint actions there. Their [Russian] positive view on our plans gives us new opportunities," Erdogan said at the press-conference before leaving for Sochi.

    READ MORE: Turkey 'Could Get Green Light for Afrin Offensive' in Return for Syria Sweetener

    Putin and Erdogan are expected to exchange opinions on regional and international issues, including the joint fight against terrorism and the Syrian peace settlement.

    Afrin is part of the Syrian Kurdish region commonly known as Rojava. Ankara considers the Syrian Kurds to be affiliated with the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) listed as a terror organization in Turkey.

    In October, media reports emerged about deployment of Turkish military equipment and troops in provinces bordering Syrian Afrin.

    bilateral relations, S-400, Syrian crisis, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Turkey, Syria, Russia
