Register
18:30 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family

    UK Woman Jailed in Iran 'On Verge of Nervous Breakdown'

    © REUTERS/ Ratcliffe Family Handout
    World
    Get short URL
    274323

    38-year-old Iranian-born British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is currently serving a five-year term in jail, is on the brink of a nervous collapse due to her health issues. However, she is not interested in the resignation of UK Foreign Secretary Johnson, who seemed to contribute to her suffering.

    Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, said that his wife is having serious health problems and had recently seen a medical specialist after finding lumps on her breasts.

    She has been suffering from sharp stabbing pains in her breasts for some time. The new lumps, which have been found, are likely to be benign.

    According to the spouse, the woman is almost on the brink of a nervous collapse.

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    © Photo: Youtube/Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was detained in Iran in April last year while on vacation there with her daughter. She was arrested on spying charges and was accused of trying to overthrow the Iranian regime, The woman consistenly denied any wrongdoing.

    Her husband also commented on the recent remarks of UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who claimed that he believed she had been "simply teaching people journalism" in the country, when addressing a parliamentary committee on November 1.

    READ MORE: Tehran Accuses Arrested UK-Iranian Woman of Plotting Coup d'Etat

    The claim, which had been called by Zaghari-Ratcliffe's employer and family totally false and incorrect, nevertheless could extend the woman's prison sentence by five more years, as Iran took it as evidence that she was acting in the country illegally.

    Richard Ratcliffe noted that these comments have brought his wife to "tears of shock and anger." UK Labor Party leader Corbyn and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have recently demanded the dismissal of Boris Johnson over his mishandling of this high-profile case.

    Mr. Ratcliffe, however noted that the resignation would not be in the interests of his spouse. On Sunday, he had a 20-minute phone conversation with the foreign secretary, who said he was "deeply sorry" for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sufferings.

    Tags:
    jail, health, Richard Ratcliffe, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Boris Johnson, Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok