18:29 GMT +313 November 2017
    A woman reacts next to a dead body following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran November 13, 2017

    Death Toll in Iran-Iraq Earthquake Reportedly Climbs to 350 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Tasnim News Agency
    At least 350 were killed and 4,000 more injured in Iran as a result of the earthquake that hit western Iran near the border with Iraq, a source in the Iranian Red Crescent told Sputnik on Monday.

    "According to the new estimates, 350 people died as a result of the earthquake, about 4,000 are injured. These figures may further rise as removal of debris is underway," the source said.

    Meanwhile, Iranian Press TV reported that at least 407 people were killed in the earthquake and about 6,700 people were injured.

    Earlier it was reported that the death toll in an earthquake that struck western Iran near the border with Iraq has increased to 328, accordint to the region’s medical service.

    On Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) issued a statement about a 7.2-magnitude quake that hit Iran-Iraq border region at a depth of 12 miles, 132 miles northeast of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, causing serious damage to the region.

    According to the Iraqi Red Crescent, at least eight people were killed and 425 more were injured by the earthquake in the country.

    The Red Crescent reported that about 70,000 Iranians were left without homes, the organization is opening tent camps on the site of the earthquake. The authorities of the country are taking all necessary measures to provide assistance to the victims.

    A three-day mourning period was declared in the Iranian province of Kermanshah. It is assumed that the number of victims will grow.

    A number of regions in province are not accessible by road, — the earthquake has caused landslides that have damaged roads.

    In addition to Iran, Iraq suffered from the earthquake — the most damage was recorded in the city of Darbandikhan.

    The Russian Embassy in Tehran said it did not receive any information about Russian nationals injured as a result of the earthquake, adding that the Russian diplomatic missions in the disaster area had not been damaged.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Iranian and Iraqi counterparts, Hassan Rouhani and Fuad Masum, respectively.

    earthquake, death toll, Iran, Iraq
