Register
18:30 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales after laying a wreath during Remembrance Day at the Guards' Memorial in London, Sunday Nov. 12, 2017

    Prince Charles Rants About 'Foreign European Jews' in Saudi-Inspired 1986 Letter

    © AP Photo/ Jeff Spicer/PA
    World
    Get short URL
    91816280

    A recovered 1980s missive by a young, married Prince Charles, in which he specifically mentioned the US 'Jewish lobby', has sent shockwaves through the British press.

    In the letter penned by Prince Charles in 1986 after his official visit to Saudi Arabia along with his then-wife Princess Diana, he said that he had begun "to understand better their [Arabs'] point of view about Israel," according to the Daily Mail.

    "Never realized they see it as a US colony. I now appreciate that Arabs and Jews were all a Semitic people originally and it is the influx of foreign, European Jews (especially from Poland, they say) which has helped to cause great problems," the letter said.

    Britain's Prince Charles attends the funeral ceremony for former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Abir Sultan, Pool
    Britain's Prince Charles attends the funeral ceremony for former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

    Then he wondered how it is possible to do away with terrorism "unless the causes are eliminated", according to the letter, which was written to his mentor Laurens van der Post.

    Additionally, Prince Charles voiced hope that a US President will finally stand up to the American 'Jewish lobby', which many perceive as anti-Semitic given allegations about wealthy Jews secretly calling the shots in the US and influencing its relationship with Israel and the Middle East.

    Meanwhile, Jewish Chronicle editor Stephen Pollard has described the letter as 'jaw-droppingly shocking', calling Prince Charles' words about the Jewish lobby "the most astonishing element" of the letter.

    "The 'Jewish lobby' is one of the anti-Semitic themes that have endured for centuries. It is this myth there are these very powerful Jews who control foreign policy or the media or banks or whatever," Pollars was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying.

    Related:

    Paradise Papers: Prince Charles’s Private Estate Invested Millions in Offshores
    Wrong Again Sir! Scientists Dismiss Prince Charles' Climate Change, Syria Claims
    Prince Charles and Camilla Laugh at Traditional Inuit Singers in Canada (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    lobby, letter, terrorism, visit, Prince Charles, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok