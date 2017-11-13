Prince Charles Rants About 'Foreign European Jews' in Saudi-Inspired 1986 Letter

A recovered 1980s missive by a young, married Prince Charles, in which he specifically mentioned the US 'Jewish lobby', has sent shockwaves through the British press.

In the letter penned by Prince Charles in 1986 after his official visit to Saudi Arabia along with his then-wife Princess Diana, he said that he had begun "to understand better their [Arabs'] point of view about Israel," according to the Daily Mail.

"Never realized they see it as a US colony. I now appreciate that Arabs and Jews were all a Semitic people originally and it is the influx of foreign, European Jews (especially from Poland, they say) which has helped to cause great problems," the letter said.

© AP Photo/ Abir Sultan, Pool Britain's Prince Charles attends the funeral ceremony for former Israeli President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

Then he wondered how it is possible to do away with terrorism "unless the causes are eliminated", according to the letter, which was written to his mentor Laurens van der Post.

Outrage Follows “Jaw-Droppingly Shocking” 1986 Prince Charles Letter Blaming Mid-East Problems On “Foreign Jews”



P https://t.co/QfT376oP9K pic.twitter.com/uXNIW0zXYV — Denis Denisov (@betiforex_com) 13 ноября 2017 г.

Additionally, Prince Charles voiced hope that a US President will finally stand up to the American 'Jewish lobby', which many perceive as anti-Semitic given allegations about wealthy Jews secretly calling the shots in the US and influencing its relationship with Israel and the Middle East.

Prince Charles lashes out Jews👱🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/BKTyTJ9sT9 — Amir gl (@Amgl915) 13 ноября 2017 г.

Meanwhile, Jewish Chronicle editor Stephen Pollard has described the letter as 'jaw-droppingly shocking', calling Prince Charles' words about the Jewish lobby "the most astonishing element" of the letter.

The face of a liar and hypocrite that can be easily manipulated #PrinceCharles #Idiot pic.twitter.com/JAFvM2WGSL — Ra Anubis (@AnubisRa999) 13 ноября 2017 г.

"The 'Jewish lobby' is one of the anti-Semitic themes that have endured for centuries. It is this myth there are these very powerful Jews who control foreign policy or the media or banks or whatever," Pollars was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying.